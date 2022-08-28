Movie Theaters To Offer Tickets for a Major Discount for National Cinema Day: Here’s What To Know

Some amazing National Cinema Day deals are coming to a theater near you…just in time for Labor Day, in fact. More than 3,000 movie theaters all across the nation will participate in this one-day event on Saturday, September 3 for the first-ever National Cinema Day. In celebration of this first-annual event, theaters will be offering customers some impressive deals, including $3 – or less – admission costs.

This unique promotion idea comes from the Cinema Foundation. This foundation is a new non-profit organization that works in affiliation with the National Association of Theatre Owners. And, officials note, it was the impressive movie-goer response to some of the summer’s hottest films that inspired this upcoming celebration.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” notes Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman.

“We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen,” Brenneman continues. “And by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Will Theaters Be Seeing Profit For During Next Weekend’s First Annual Event?

Historically, the Labor Day holiday weekend isn’t one of the best for the movie industry. Usually, potential movie-goers are less interested in catching the latest blockbusters over the Labor Day weekend. Customers tend to be more interested in enjoying the last breath of summer outside. However, in celebration of National Cinema Day, movie theaters all across the nation are hoping the crowds will put away their picnic basket. Well, set them aside at least for a bit on Saturday, September 3 – in favor of the big screen.

Furthermore, some big films may be bringing the crowds into the movie theater seats next weekend. In addition to the deep discounts, of course! Steven Spielberg’s fabulously terrifying 1975 classic Jaws is being reintroduced onto the big screen just in time for the event. Plus, the film is shown in 3D no less!

Also, the extended version of the wildly popular Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home will be hitting big screens all across the country as well. The original version of this popular entry into the Marvel multi-verse hit the big screens, originally, in the winter of 2021.

The Cinema Foundation Dedicates Its Efforts To Promoting And Growing Moviegoing Communities

The Cinema Foundation launched in early last spring. The foundation is dedicated to promoting diverse workforces within the growing industry and among moviegoing audiences. Joining the Cinema Foundation in these efforts is NATO. As well as a variety of tech company partners, leaders in the food and beverage industries, and those dedicated to the continuously growing future of cinema events.