2023 Grammy Awards: How to Watch, Stream

The Grammy Awards returns to LA’s Crypto Arena tomorrow, Sunday, February 5, for its 65th annual star-studded ceremony, and while only the most elite will have the privilege of sitting for the live event, there are several ways for you to catch the show from home.

CBS will air the entire event, in real-time, from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Those without cable or local channels can tune in through Paramount + to watch comedian Trevor Noah host the night.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony pre-show will also stream on the association’s official website and the Recording Academy’s YouTube page beginning at 12:30 p.m. PT. During the pre-show, fans can watch special performances and also hear the winners of non-televised categories.

After the pre-show, the Grammy’s website will feature a multiscreen live stream that will give the at-home audience a view of the red carpet, let them listen to the acceptance speeches, and more.

Kacey Musgraves to Sing a Special Tribute to the Late Loretta Lynn During the 2023 Grammy Awards

During the main event, several singers, such as Luke Combs, Stevie Wonder, Chris Stapleton, and Smokey Robinson will take the stage to perform some of their biggest hits. Country music songstress Kacey Musgraves will also have the honor of singing Coal Miner’s Daughter during a special tribute to Loretta Lynn, who passed away on October 4, 2022.

The 65th annual Grammy show won’t be the first time that Musgraves has celebrated Lynn’s iconic career, however. The Slow Burn singer actually performed alongside her during the 2014 CMA Awards, which ended up being one of her most memorable career moments.

“She infuses humor and sarcasm, which I always appreciate,” Musgraves said at the time, per CMT. “And I also relate to Loretta’s love of rhinestones.”

During the 2019 ACM Awards Musgraves explained that Loretta Lynn and the equally legendary Dolly Parton were her inspirations “not just because of their remarkable appearances but because of the substance that they infused into their songs.”

“I don’t take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me,” she continued. “I grew up singing all their songs. They’re ingrained in my brain. It’s really important to me.”

Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, and Bonnie Raitt will also honor the late Christine McVie by teaming up to perform a rendition of her hit Songbird. McVie, a former member of Fleetwood Mac, passed away on November 30, 2022, following a brief illness.