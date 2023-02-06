2023 Grammys: Aaron Carter Fans Ticked He Was Left Out of On-Air In Memoriam Segment

Although he was one of the more known music artists to pass away in 2022, fans of the late Aaron Carter became outraged when the singer and songwriter didn’t appear in the Grammys in-memoriam tribute.

PEOPLE reports that during the tribute Kacey Musgraves performed a rendition of Coal Miner’s Daughter to honor Loretta Lynn, who also passed away in 2022. Others who performed for the segment were Quavo and Maverick City Music. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt also performed. Carter wasn’t included in the televised segment of the tribute. However, the media outlet says he is listed under the in-memoriam section of the Grammys physical program.

After the in-memoriam presentation was done, Carter fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion about him not being included. “Since the Grammys chose not include Aaron Carter’s picture while tributing the passed away singers. I’ll just post my own mini tribute because that’s so sad. Rest In Peace Aaron Carter,” one fan tweeted with a picture of the late singer.

Another fan went on to add, “10 million records sold. Youngest solo artist ever to have 4 consecutive top 10 singles in the UK. Performed for millions. Hundreds of millions of streams. A career lasting 25 years. You deserved to be mentioned.”

Aaron Carter was reportedly found dead in his Lancaster, California home on November 5, 2022. Several sources told TMZ at the time that the late singer and songwriter was discovered in his bathtub. It was originally assumed that he had died by possible drowning. However, the autopsy was performed and was deferred pending additional testing. It was suspected that Cater had died as a result of drug use.

Aaron Carter’s Family Believes He Died From Drug Overdose

In mid-January 2023, Aaron Carter’s fiancee Melanie Martin and his mother Jane Carter told TMZ that the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed there was no water discovered in Aaron’s lungs. The duo said the corner is still waiting on further tests to determine how Aaron died. They personally believe that his cause of death is drug overdose.

Law enforcement sources also told TMZ it is believed that Carter’s body was in the bathtub for a long time before being discovered. They noted that the smell of decomposition and the water turning an unnatural color indicated how long he had been in there. It was also noted that the tub’s jets were still running at the time of the body’s discovery.

The Carter family has also asked law enforcement to conduct an investigation into an alleged drug deal that occurred the same night of Aaron’s death. Following her fiancee’s passing, Martin said she discovered text messages with an unknown person telling the late singer that he owed $800 for an unknown substance.