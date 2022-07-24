Aerosmith Announces ’50 Years Live: From the Aerosmith Vaults’ Streaming Concert Series

Get excited, Aerosmith fans! The legendary rock band announced a new streaming concert series to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, “50 Years Live! From the Aerosmith Vaults” is described as an “official bootleg” streaming concert series that will feature five previously unreleased, multi-camera live shows. The band will notably be releasing one show per week on YouTube over a five-week period.

On July 29th, “Live From the Summit, Houston, Texas, 1977” will be released by Aerosmith. This hour-long video will feature back-to-back performances on the band’s Draw the Line tour. It will also feature the show’s original live feed clean, digitized, and remastered in HD.

Other shows that will be part of Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary celebration include “Live From the Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989,” which premieres on August 5th; “Live from the Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheater, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 1993 on August 12th; “Live From Comerica Park, Detroit Michigan, 2003 on August 19th; And “Live From Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico, 2016.

Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry Reflects Spoke About the Group Releasing the Archival Material

While speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock recently, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry spoke about the band releasing the archived concert footage.

“I was thinking about, ‘Well, do we need to write another record?’ Then I started thinking: Going back, all of these songs have alternate takes that have different things about them,” the Aerosmith bandmate stated. “We have so much of that stuff, and also some of the rehearsal tapes of some of the songs. And we’ve been recording everything live since we came back together [in the mid-‘80s]. We have show upon show. There’s just so much material there, so much video, and we’re finding so much more.”

The Aerosmith guitarist also spoke about the ‘70s footage. “Going back into the ‘70s where people didn’t have cellphones with cameras, it’s a lot harder to find video, but there’s a surprising amount of videos that were made and assembled, mostly because back then, the record companies would use them for promotion when they would get together every year to show what new product was coming out. They would shoot videos of the bands or the different performers. There’s a lot of that stuff stashed away that hasn’t seen the light of day.”

Meanwhile, Perry revealed at the time that Aerosmith is looking over the next two or three years at releasing the footage, decade by decade in different formats. “There’s a lot of stuff there. At the same time, we’re still out there touring, so it’s not like we’re just going to sit back and curate our museum, so to speak. It’s part of our history, but we’re still going out to there and doing it.”