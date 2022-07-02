Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer’s Wife Dies Months After His Leave of Absence From Band

Sad news from the world of music as Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer has announced that his wife Linda has died at 55 years old. Kramer had taken a leave of absence from the famed rock band. It had been previously announced that he would not be part of the band’s residency in Las Vegas. He called it a “temporary leave of absence” back in March. Kramer noted at the time he was going to be focusing on his family.

People reported that a representative of Kramer did confirm that Linda died on June 22. No cause of death is available at this time. Linda Kramer was a former contract administrator for Hewlett-Packard. The outlet did happen to pick up a copy of her obituary. It says Linda had “a wicked, mischievous sense of humor.” She reportedly enjoyed watching Hallmark Christmas movies while also having a “passion for driving fast cars.” The obituary also references that Linda cared about her family, friends, and dogs Lucy and Cosmo. The couple was married in October 2009.

Aerosmith said in March in a statement to USA Today that Kramer had “regrettably made the decision to sit out the band’s concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times. He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith.” But Aerosmith would eventually cancel those Las Vegas dates after lead singer Steven Tyler relapsed following surgery. Tyler would enter a treatment program for his substance abuse issues.

In part, the band shared a statement on Instagram regarding Tyler. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement reads. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Drummer Calls ‘Rocks’ His Favorite Album From Rock Music Group

Meanwhile, back in a 2014 interview with Smashing Interviews, Kramer actually shared what his all-time favorite Aerosmith album is from their work. “Rocks is probably my favorite Aerosmith album,” he said. “I think we had come to a point, at that time, where the playing and the songwriting and the musicianship in the band was all really on the upswing. Especially playing-wise.” There are many songs in the Aerosmith songbook. Reportedly, one that fans who go to concerts wait to hear is Same Old Song and Dance. Classic rock radio stations have made this along with others like Dream On and Walk This Way among their staples.