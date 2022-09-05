Aerosmith Performs for the First Time Since Pandemic Began: VIDEO

Classic rock band Aerosmith recently gave a live performance. This is the band’s first live show since the pandemic began.

The band, formed in 1970 and made up of members Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer, and Brad Whitford, have been well-known and loved by many for decades. The band stopped doing live shows at the beginning of the pandemic. However, on September 4, they played live again.

“This is our first f**kin’ gig in two and a half years,” said Joe Perry as they performed in Bangor, Maine. “All we’ve been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix.”

Kramer was unfortunately not present due to a temporary leave of absence, but the band’s drum technician, John Douglas, filled in for him, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.



Aerosmith’s set consisted of 19 songs. They played fan-favorites such as “Dream On,” and several covers. They covered “Stop Messin’ Around” by Fleetwood Mac, “Remember (Walking in the Sand)” by The Shangri-Las, and “Big Ten Inch Record” by Bull Moose Jackson as the last song of the encore.

Watch the opener of the performance below.

Fans were living for the performance. The last time the band performed live with in February of 2020. One Twitter user shared a video of the performance from last night, writing: “I am SO f**king proud of these guys. Pressure was on tonight and they absolutely crushed it for their first show in three years. Aerosmith is back, baby!!!!!! Proud mom moment.”

The official Twitter account for Aerosmith tweeted about their performance as well. They wrote: “We’re back and last night we rocked Bangor, Maine! Polaroid pictures by: @RossHalfin Keep an eye out for more to come!!! #Aerosmith #StevenTyler #JoePerry #TomHamilton #BradWhitford #BuckJohnson #Aerosmith50.”

Earlier this year in March, the band announced their six-month Las Vegas residency. Perry spoke about it with USA Today back when it was announced.

“The fans want live music, and we want to be out there playing it,” Perry said. “Certainly people want to hear the so-called classic songs, but it’s been great to throw something in from, like, Nine Lives album that people want to hear. The stage is wide open for us to do a couple of acoustic songs, or Steven can go to the piano and play a ballad off an album we haven’t played since it came out. There are so many different age groups of fans in the audience, and we don’t want to do a disservice to any of them.”

Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency begins in less than 10 days on September 14. Fans are even more excited and ready for their residency after seeing them play live this past week in Bangor, Maine.