Aerosmith Updates Fans on Steven Tyler’s Health After Stint at Rehab Facility

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler recently completed a voluntary stay in a rehabilitation facility and has his sights set on returning to performing. A representative for Aerosmith released a statement regarding Tyler completing his treatment and moving on to the next steps of recovery.

“He’s doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage,” the rep said in the statement. TMZ reports the musician checked out of the facility last week and stayed longer than the required 30 days.

Aerosmith announced Tyler would be entering the rehabilitation program following a relapse that occurred in the aftermath of foot surgery. As a result, the band was forced to cancel their Las Vegas residency that was scheduled for June and July this year. Aerosmith made the announcement via their official Instagram.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the band wrote in their statement. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

At the time, the band also confirmed plans to resume touring by September. With Tyler’s completion of rehab, fans are hoping these plans are still on. “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” said the band via Instagram. “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.

Tyler’s Road to Recovery

Tyler’s struggle with sobriety is well-known among the band’s fans. He’s never been shy about sharing details of his battle. “I don’t think there were any bands that even knew what sober was,” Tyler told GQ in 2019. “I couldn’t do enough, I couldn’t get high enough.”

The band’s early days were filled with the excesses everyone associates with the rock music lifestyle. Tyler had many unsuccessful stints in rehab in the band’s earlier career. After his bandmates staged an intervention in 1988, Tyler got sober for real. But the struggle never fully disappears when it comes to addiction.

“They thought, ‘Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over.’ So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation,” Tyler said. “But today, because of that moment… I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety.”

The 74-year-old singer relapsed after 10 years of sobriety. Just one month before they were scheduled to resume their Las Vegas residency. The road to recovery never ends and it’s full of obstacles. Hopefully, Tyler has put this relapse behind him so he can continue carrying on the music.