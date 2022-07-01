Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Reportedly Doing ‘Amazingly Well’ After Successful Rehab Stay

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is reportedly doing “amazingly well” after his recent stay in rehab. Tyler voluntarily checked himself into rehab in May following a relapse after surgery. According to a source close to the band, Tyler is now out and doing well.

In May, Aerosmith released a statement to Twitter announcing the postponing of their Las Vegas residency while Steven Tyler went to rehab. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” the statement began. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being. We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can.” Aerosmith’s statement continued, “We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Has Been Open About His Addiction Recovery Over the Years

Addiction isn’t really something that can be cured, and it sticks around. Sobriety is a struggle, and something like pain management after surgery is tricky because it can definitely cause a relapse. Steven Tyler has been open about his long struggles with drugs in the past, which includes several relapses.

The Aerosmith frontman believed that substance abuse fueled his creativity and because it was something that all the bands did at the time–the 1970s and 80s–Tyler didn’t think he had a real problem. It wasn’t until the mid-1980s, when the band staged an intervention, that he realized how big his alcohol and drug problem was. He’s said in the past that he can calculate his drug habit cost him nearly $6 million. He checked into rehab in the 80s, and managed to stay sober for more than a decade.

But, sobriety isn’t linear. Addiction often rears its ugly head again. That’s what happened to Steven Tyler in the early 2000s after surgery. He relapsed with painkillers and eventually got sober again in 2009. Now, after another surgery, he relapsed again. But, luckily, Tyler seems to be doing better once again, per Aerosmith’s source.

In a 2019 interview with GQ, Tyler said that he still relies on AA meetings to retain his sobriety. “I continue to partake in the 12-step program,” he said. “I can be in Afghanistan, I can be in Japan, and go to a meeting and the room is full of alcoholics and people that did drugs like I did. Only nobody’s high. And, believe me, the stuff they say is phenomenal. They’re still crazy, they’re just not under the influence.”