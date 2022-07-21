Alan Jackson Set To Become a Grandfather This Year

Alan Jackson will become a grandfather for the first time later this year. His middle daughter Ali is expect a son with her husband Sam Bradshaw. Jackson’s oldest daughter, Maddie Selecman Jackson, revealed the news in her Instagram stories.

“Congrats to my little sister and our fam’s first baby boy,” she posted in one frame. “We have no idea what to do but we’re pumped,” she continued in a second.

In the second frame, the family is shown on a patio deck on the lake. It appears that it was a gender reveal party held for a few select members of the family. The caption continues with, “OMG – it’s blue!”

Alan Jackson hasn’t made any public comment on the news, but he’s surely excited. And Maddie wasn’t really stealing the spotlight, to be clear. Jackson’s other two daughters have private Instagram accounts.

Jackson gave fans a scare earlier this summer when he abruptly canceled an appearance at CMA Fest in Nashville. But he got back after it pretty quickly, returning for his ‘Last Call: One More For the Road’ Tour on June 24 in Biloxi, Miss. There have seemingly been no hiccups since, and it rolls onward. The cancellation was concerning as Jackson recently revealed that he lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease. The condition isn’t fatal, but it does complicate performing as it affects muscle function and balance. There have been insinuations that the current tour could be his last. You don’t have to look beyond the name of the tour to find that. But Jackson hasn’t confirmed that. Still, you’re never going to want to miss an opportunity to see an all-time great when he’s rolling through your town.

Alan Jackson’s ‘Last Call’ Rolls on Through October

Alan Jackson remains on the road until October. St. Paul, Minn. is up next. He’s at the Xcel Energy Center on July 29. He heads to Grand Forks, N.D. on July 30 to perform at the Alerus Center. Jackson will make a lot of notable stops along the way, including Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. and the Moody Center in Austin, Tex. He has a couple of West Coast dates in Phoenix and Anaheim, Calif. before wrapping the tour in Atlantic City and Pittsburgh on October 7 & 8. Check out all of the dates on Alan Jackson’s 2022 itinerary and get ticket information at his website.

Jackson is also now in the whiskey business. Maybe that’s a peek into his retirement plans. He already owns AJ’s Good Time Bar on Broadway in the Music City. In June, he launched Silverbelly Whiskey. The name comes from the actual color of his signature hat. And the whiskey is already available across the state of Tennessee. The ‘Last Call’ Tour is brought to you by the new brand.