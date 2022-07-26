Alan Jackson Speaks Out After Revealing He’ll Become a Grandfather in December

Country star Alan Jackson took to Twitter on Monday to reflect on his daughter and future grandson.

Our baby is having a baby. Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December! – AJ#YoullAlwaysBeMyBaby pic.twitter.com/cSOL64gNPL — Alan Jackson (@OfficialJackson) July 25, 2022

“Our baby is having a baby,” the star wrote in his caption. “Denise and I can’t wait to meet our first grandson in December.” He also included the hashtag “#YoullAlwaysBeMyBaby.”

Plenty of fans quickly rushed to Twitter to congratulate the country legend.

“Congrats to you Alan and Denise, and to your daughter and son in-law,” one user wrote. “Omg so happy for u alan,” another wrote.

Another user said, “Atta guy!..His Blessings, Long Island Bill.”

Alan Jackson has been busy recently. Last month, he celebrated his 31st anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He commented on the milestone to Opry.com.

“The ultimate dream when you’re in country music is to be asked to join the Grand Ole Opry,” said Alan Jackson to Opry.com. “It’s the cornerstone of country music. I don’t know if Nashville or country music would exist if it wasn’t for this foundation, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

However, Jackson scared fans earlier this summer when he had to suddenly cancel an appearance. He cancelled his show at the CMA Fest in Nashville. However, he returned for his “Last Call: One More For the Road” tour on June 24 in Biloxi, MS.

Alan Jackson Recent Tour News

It seems that Jackson has been fine since returning to the Biloxi show. Jackson then revealed he lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease.

The condition isn’t fatal; however, it affects muscle function and balance. Many think that because of the name of the tour, this will be his last tour. However, Jackson himself has not confirmed that. Many country fans are buying tickets to this tour in anticipation that he’ll never go back on tour after this one.

Alan Jackson remains on the road until October. He plays at the Xcel Energy Center on July 29. Then, he heads to Grand Forks, N.D. on July 30 to perform at the Alerus Center.

Jackson will then make plenty of great stops along the way, including Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY and the Moody Center in Austin, TX. He plays in Phoenix and Anaheim, Calif. before wrapping the tour in Atlantic City and Pittsburgh on October 7 & 8. Check out all of the dates on Alan Jackson’s 2022 tour and get ticket information here at his website.

Recently, Alan Jackson was featured in a question on an episode of the classic game show Jeopardy! However, none of the contestants knew the country singer, apparently. One contestant confused a picture of Alan Jackson with Keith Jackson, a college football commentator. However, in their defense, perhaps the contestant got singer Toby Keith and Alan Jackson confused, mashing their names together.