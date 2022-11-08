Last weekend’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a magical night of music history. In addition to some major names joining the ranks of the world’s most celebrated musicians, such as Dolly Parton, Judas Priest, Pat Benatar, and Duran Duran, the show included some truly incredible performances. We never knew we needed heavy metal icon Rob Halford belting out the Dolly classic “Jolene,” but now that we have it, we could never do without it.

Ahead of the show, fans were also looking forward to a duet from ’90s music legend Alanis Morissette and current pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. Sadly, however, the cover of the Carly Simon hit “You’re So Vain” was ultimately a solo performance from Olivia Rodrigo.

Though Alanis Morissette participated in rehearsals with Olivia the night before the show, she then abruptly announced that she wouldn’t be attending the ceremony. In the days following, Morissette left fans guessing the reason for her sudden change of heart, but she finally shed some light on the situation on Monday.

“There are some misinformed rumblings about my not performing at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past weekend,” she wrote on Instagram. “Firstly, I have to say how much I adore Carly Simon and Olivia Rodrigo and Dolly Parton and Janet Jackson and Pat Benatar and Sheryl Crow and Pink and Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles — and all the amazing people and artists who were there.”

Alanis Morissette Claims Music Industry is ‘Anti-Woman’

Despite her respect and love for her fellow artists, however, Alanis Morissette claimed that the “anti-woman” environment on-site was so egregious she simply couldn’t stand for it.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment,” Morissette explained. “And [I] have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career.”

“I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those who I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people,” she continued. “And so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.”

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women,” the singer concluded. “I have had countless incredible experiences with production teams with all genders throughout my life. So many, and so fun. There is nothing better than a team of diverse people coming together with one mission. I’ll continue to show up in those environments with bells on.”

Behind-the-scenes accounts from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame differ slightly from that of Alanis Morissette. Multiple parties claim that Morissette “struggled with the song” in rehearsals, which lead to a heated conversation and her eventual walkout.