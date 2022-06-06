Alec John Such Dead at 70: Bon Jovi Fans React to Original Band Member’s Passing

On Sunday, June 5th, Bon Jovi’s founding bassist Alec John Such passed away at 70 years old. News of the rocker’s death came from the band’s icon Jon Bon Jovi in an emotional tribute on social media. Now, a day following his death, fans have taken to the Internet to mourn the bassist’s passing.

Mitch Lafon, a Canadian podcaster, shared Bon Jovi’s original announcement on Twitter, adding his own meaningful message in the post.

BON JOVI have shared the news of the passing of bassist, Alec John Such. My heart goes out to his family & friends. Thank you for the music and memories. Rest In Peace ❤️🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/mtXxfZfsDg — Mitch Lafon (@mitchlafon) June 5, 2022

“Bon Jovi have shared the news of the passing of bassist, Alec John Such,” he began. “My heart goes out to his family and friends. Thank you for the music and memories. Rest In Peace.”

In the comments, fans shared tributes and memories of their own.

“Well said Mitch,” one follower wrote. “Alec was indeed ONE of a kind.”

Another mourned the Bon Jovi bassist’s death and shared his thoughts regarding the bass player’s earlier exit from the band.

“Terrible news. Always bothered me how his exit from the band was handled, too. I think fences had been mended in recent years, though,” they said. Regardless, the Alec John Such fan concluded, “Appreciate all he did for the band and I hope he rests easy.”

Over on Instagram, fans of Bon Jovi’s music flocked to the Instagram comments section, sharing their immediate reactions.

“Rip Alec[,] thanks for your music,” one of the bassist’s fans wrote, while another simply commented, “F—k,” followed by a sad face emoji.

While Alec John Such departed Bon Jovi in 1994, fans will continue to remember the rocker as one of the band’s most crucial members.

Bon Jovi Shares Touching Tribute to Bass Player Alec John Such

Despite Alec John Such’s rocky departure from Bon Jovi, the bandmates have clearly made amends, because the star’s post on Sunday definitely highlights the bassist’s musical and personal contributions to the rock group’s sound.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” Bon Jovi began. “He was an original.”

Additionally, the rock icon attributed Bon Jovi’s creation to John Such himself.

“As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band,” Bon Jovi claimed. “To be honest, we found our way to each other through him – He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform.”

The band further spoke about the bassist’s dynamic persona, stating, “Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye.”

One fan spoke about John Such’s impact on Bon Jovi, writing, “I know you, the band, and us fans are going to miss him terribly.”