Alec John Such, Founding Bon Jovi Bassist, Dead at 70

One of the founding members of the iconic rock band, Bon Jovi has passed away. Bassist Alec John Such was 70 years old. The news was announced on Twitter earlier today, Sunday, June 5 by longtime bandmate and friend Jon Bon Jovi, shocking fans of the popular music group.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” Jon Bon Jovi says in his Sunday Twitter post.

“He was an original,” the rocker adds of John Such.

“As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him,” Jon Bon Jovi continues of his bandmate in the message.

“He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform,” the musician adds. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly.”

Alec John Such Was A Founding Member Of The Iconic Band Bon Jovi

Alec John Such was born in Yonkers New York. The musician first met Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora when the two joined a band called The Message. In the early 1980s, Alec John Such was regularly involved in the music scene serving as the manager of Sayreville New Jersey’s Hunka Bunka Ballroom. It was here that Such booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones.

Eventually, Alec John Such joined forces with Jon Bon Jovi to form the iconic music group, Bon Jovi. Such was pivotal in bringing bandmates Tico Torres and Richie Sambora to the group. The combination ended up being a successful one. The band went on to sell millions of records. And released multiple hit singles throughout the decades.

Such Exits Bon Jovi After Several Years With The Band

In a 2000 interview, Alec John Such recalls how the record company often claimed he was younger. In reality, however, Such was 32 years old when he joined the group. Making him quite a bit older than the other band members.

“The record company used to lie about my age,” Such says in a 2000 interview per Variety.

“I was 31 when I joined,” the rocker explained. “I was a good 10 years older than the rest of the band.”

Alec John Such exited the band in 1994. After his departure, Bon Jovi welcomed Hugh McDonald to fill the spot. However, McDonald didn’t become an official member of the group until 2016.

“When I was 43, I started to get burned out,” John Such has said about his departure from the band.

“It felt like work,” the bassist explained.

“And I didn’t want to work,” he added. “The reason I got into a band, to begin with, is because I didn’t want to work.”

A cause of death has not yet been released. This is a developing story.