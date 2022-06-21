‘American Idol’ Alum Grace Leer Drops New Single: LISTEN

Grace Leer may not have won “American Idol,” but that hasn’t held her back from making music. The “Idol” alum dropped a new single, and we can’t get enough. As her fans will recall, the 27-year-old made it to the show’s Top 11 in Season 18.

“I’ve been putting out a lot of heartbreak songs lately,” she said during a recent interview. “Every time I play live, I apologize for playing another heartbreak song. It’s funny, because I’m actually in a very happy relationship right now.”

Despite being happy and in love, Leer’s voice can’t help but be a perfect fit for any heartbreak song. In her new single, After 1,” she beautifully sings about lost love, and we think it’s a must-listen.

“We’ve all been in those relationships where you’re trying really hard to move on from someone, but you keep going back to that person and those memories after you have that one drink,” the country music singer says of her new song. “That’s the drink that just kind of loosens you up enough to start reliving those memories of that relationship. Sometimes, you just can’t get away from it.”

Dan Fernandez and Tate Howell penned the song shortly after her successful stint on “American Idol.” As she describes, “After 1” took her down a road she had not traveled before.

“It felt so out of my comfort zone, but in a good way,” said Leer. Her first single, “He Brought a Girl,” was also a tale about heartache.

‘American Idol’ alum finds inspiration from iconic county music trio

“I think the writing session for this song just opened me up to the fact that music should be a place where you are constantly creating something new and different. And for me, this was that song that was different than anything I’d done.”

In addition, Leer took inspiration from one iconic ’90s country trio when she started the process of crafting the song.

“I had The Chicks’ song ‘Not Ready to Make Nice’ in my brain when we were in the studio that day,” Leer recalled. “I wanted to put some dark strings on it and some cool mandolin, and [my producer] did such a great job of taking the violin and just making it sound big and dramatic. So yeah, it kind of reminded me of the Chicks a little bit.”

“For me as a new artist, I just want to put out songs that people can relate to and connect to,” added Leer. However, she says, “Hopefully, not all my songs will be as heartbreaking.” Despite this, she says her boyfriend has no problem creating some riffs in the relationship for her songwriting.

“He was watching me play and was asking if he needed to cause some drama or something for me to write about,” she said. “So don’t worry, I have some love songs coming, too.”