‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Earns Fifth No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’

Scotty McCreery is “strait” up on fire. The “American Idol” singer’s new song, “Damn Strait,” is now his fifth consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. For the week of July 17, the country music hit garnered 27.2 million listeners.

It is also worth mentioning that the “American Idol” alum has topped the Country Airplay chart with each single he’s released since he signed with Triple Tigers Records in 2017. As a lifetime George Strait fan, this is a full-circle moment for him.

“My first country music concert was George Strait, and along with my love for Elvis [Presley], he inspired me to become a country music singer myself,” said McCreery, who won the singing competition in 2011.

“When I did “American Idol,” George called me and requested I sing his [1995] hit ‘Check Yes or No,’ and I still sing it from time to time in concert. Now, having my fifth straight No. 1 on a song that pays tribute to George, while at the same time being a classic country heartbreaker such as he might have sung, is such a full-circle moment that means the world to me. Trent Tomlinson and Jim Collins wrote a clever song that reaches beyond name-dropping Strait hits to tell a meaningful story.”

Scotty McCreery’s ‘Damn Strait’ soars to the top of the charts as he announces he and his wife are expecting

The chart-topping tune is the sophomore single from McCreery’s record Same Truck, which arrived at No. 10 on Top Country Albums last October. This marked McCreery’s seventh top 10 for the 28-year-old.

The North Carolina native earned his third and most recent No. 1 with Seasons Change in March of 2018.

On his album, Same Truck, the lead single “You Time” became his fourth Country Airplay No. 1 for a week last October. He first shot on the Country Airplay chart with “Five More Minutes” for one week in March of 2018. He returned to the chart once again in February of 2019 with “This Is It” and later thanks to “In Between” in June 2020.

The father-to-be first appeared on Country Airplay with the No. 15-peaking “I Love You This Big” in August 2011 and has nabbed two top 10s in addition to his No. 1s: “See You Tonight” and “Feelin’ It.”

Currently, on the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart, McCreery’s “Strait” sits at No. 8 after hitting No. 6 last month. It drew 4.6 million streams nationwide and sold 2,000 downloads in the week of July 14.

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, recently announced they were expecting a new bundle of joy. In addition, they also announced that the baby would be due around Halloween.

After breaking the news, McCreery chatted about the new baby, which he revealed would be a boy.

“Although she just had her latest ultrasound, and they said, ‘He’s measuring ahead of schedule. It looks like October 31.’ I was like, ‘Oh boy! Halloween!'”