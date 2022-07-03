‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery & His Wife Post More Maternity Pics

American Idol’s season 10 champ Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are only months away from becoming first-time parents. And they’re sharing the journey with fans.

Recently, the couple announced that they’re expecting a baby boy this November. And now that the news is live, they’re showing off their adorably perfect maternity pics on social media.

“Just sharing a few more of our fave new fam pics,” Gabi wrote on her personal Instagram account. “Feeling very blessed and thankful for all the kind words this week! We can’t wait to share our little man with y’all.”

In a series of five photos shot during an exclusive interview with People, the beaming parents to be stand in a sundrenched field. While wearing western-themed attire, they smile and showcase Gabi’s growing bump, a set of ultrasounds, and a pair of tiny cowboy boots.

Excited fans were quick to share in the joy with sweet messages for the couple.

“Gabi, Thank You for sharing Scotty and All the Great Adventures of Ya’lls Life with us Crazy Fans,”

chris.dillard.94 replied. “Congratulations and Best Wishes.

“What a wonderful addition to your sweet love story….” soonermom1955 added.

Scotty McCreery Was Shocked to Find Out That a Boy Is on the Way

During his chat with People, Scotty McCreery admitted that he was stunned when the doctor told him that he had a son on the way. As he shared, he would’ve been thrilled either way. But he always thought he’d be a girl-dad. So finding out that a “little man” was joining the family was a pleasant surprise.

The music star admitted that he is the only male from his generation that was born on either side of his family. And that made him “the last McCreery boy out there.”

“I just figured it would be a girl,” he said. “But we got a surprise of a boy.”

And now that the shock has settled, he’s looking forward to what’s ahead as he enters fatherhood.

“I grew up playing sports,” he continued. “So getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great].”

While Scotty McCreery excitedly waits to meet his son this fall, he also wants all of his fans to know that he’s “very grateful” for all of their love and support.

“[This is] uncharted waters for us,” he noted. “But we can’t wait to dive in and meet the little man.”