‘American Idol’ Alum’s Song ‘Victoria’s Secret’ Goes Viral on TikTok, Prompts Response From CEO

Jax, an “American Idol” alum, has gone viral on TikTok for her song criticizing lingerie company Victoria’s Secret. The song prompted a response from the CEO of the company.

Jax was on the 14th season of “American Idol,” and she ended up finishing third overall. Her song “Victoria’s Secret” has resonated with fans so much that it has been all over TikTok. The song criticizes societal pressure for young girls and women to look a certain way. She talks about starving herself to look like the models in catalogues of stores like Victoria’s Secret, and then shares what she thinks the secret is. She says in the chorus:

“I know Victoria’s secret

And girl, you wouldn’t believe

She’s an old man who lives in Ohio

Making money off of girls like me

Cashing in on body issues

Selling skin and bones with big boobs

I know Victoria’s secret

She was made up by a dude (dude)”

The 26-year-old’s song has prompted a response from the CEO of Victoria’s Secret, Amy Hauk. She shared a statement to the company’s Instagram account. It reads: “I want to thank Jax for addressing important issues in her lyrics. We make no excuses for the past. And we’re committed to regaining your trust. I believe that to create trust, you need to get comfortable being vulnerable. Admitting you were wrong, shaking your struggles, it’s the first step to true meaningful connection.”

Viral Song Receives Response from Company’s CEO

She then wrote: “Our transformation is a journey and every day we are working hard to advocate for all women – including the 25,000 who work for us. As CEO of Victoria’s Secret and PINK, I can wholeheartedly say that we are all committed to building a community where everyone feels seen and respected. And if we mess up or can do better, we want to know. We truly value your voice and are working to find new ways to listen and being you into the conversation.”

The caption of the post read: “Thank you @jax for sharing your truth. To everyone out there, living authentically and bravely every day, we see and hear you.”

Victoria’s Secret was called out over the years for lack of diversity. Their campaigns only featured stick-thin white women, with no People of Color or medium-sized and bigger body types. The brand then worked to make a change, but took it in a different direction than people were expecting. They got rid of their famous “Angels.”

Although the diversity was great to see, people wished that they could have kept the “glamour” aspect alongside it. Some Instagram users pointed this out in the comments.

One comment read: “bring back the angels and have diversity.”

The brand has not released another statement regarding these comments.