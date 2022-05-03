‘American Idol’ Alums Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina Return for Reunion Episode to Sing Keith Whitley Classic: WATCH

On Monday (May 2nd), “American Idol” alums Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina returned to the show’s big 20th season reunion episode to perform a Keith Whitley classic.

“They’re country stars, but they started as Idols!” American Idol declared YouTube. “Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina duet, ‘When You Say Nothing At All.”

Scotty McCreery won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 while Lauren Alaina was runner-up for the season. According to Taste of Country, Alaina continued to speak highly of McCreery even after he won the singing show.

While speaking about McCreery winning “American Idol,” Alaina shared in 2011, “I love Scotty. I can’t imagine being unhappy. He is my best friend. I love him to death.”

McCreery recently gushed about his relationship with Alaina over the years. He told Audacy, “It’s been fun over the years. We’re not talking every day. But it’s still that brotherly/sister relationship when we do see each other. We’re catching, hugging, asking how the families are.”

He also said that Alaina really doesn’t need his advice when it comes to music. “She doesn’t need to hear any advice from me. Because she’s absolutely crushed it over the years. I love to turn on the radio and hear Lauren’s voice.”

‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery Opened Up About Losing His Record Deal & How His Music Career Bounced Back

During a 2018 interview with Access Online, “American Idol” star Scotty McCreery reflected on his losing his record deal and the struggles he faced at the time. The speculation at the time about the loss deal was due to McCreery developing a different music style than he was previously known for. He also shared how his single “Five More Minutes” helped save his career.

“In Nashville, in particular, if you get dealt a fatal blow like what we got dealt in 2016, you don’t often get a second chance,” Scott McCreery explained. “So I knew if we were going to be bet my career on anything, the resurgence of my career, I am going to be on ‘Five More Minutes.’”

Scotty McCreery ended up releasing “Five More Minutes” while still unsigned. After finding success with the single, he was able to sign to the independent Nashville label Thirty Tiger Records. He then declared, “Feels like I am starting fresh. Feels like I am starting over almost. Like this is the beginning of my career, almost to a sense. I feel like at 24 I know who I am a lot better than back in the day and I know how to express that through my songs.”

Scottie McCreery recently released his latest album “Same Truck.” It features singles like “You Time,” “Damn Straight,” and “How Ya Doin’ Up There.”