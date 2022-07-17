‘American Idol’ Celebrates Judge Luke Bryan’s Birthday

Luke Bryan keeps a busy schedule as one of country music’s biggest stars, but since joining American Idol as one of its judges in 2016, his calendar has become even more jam-packed. For now, though, the country singer and American Idol star is catching a little bit of a break, with TV‘s hit competitive singing show on its summer hiatus. In the meantime, the “Up” singer is celebrating his 46th birthday, and American Idol is celebrating right along with him.

"Country on and on and on," all summer long! 🤠🎂🙌 Happy Birthday to the always on point @lukebryan! pic.twitter.com/GwrL8jwUqT — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 17, 2022

“‘Country on and on and on,’ all summer long!” American Idol‘s official Twitter page wrote above a photo of Luke Bryan outside of his dressing room. “Happy birthday to the always on point [Luke Bryan]!”

The post, which tosses out a reference to Luke Bryan’s latest single “Country On,” shows the American Idol judge in his element, sporting dark jeans, a tye-dye-like black and red button-up, and a light denim jacket.

“Country On,” which took to country radio nationwide earlier this month, saw immediate success. Per a recent Outsider article, Luke Bryan’s latest single, which he and his team released on July 1st, became the most-added song of the week soon after its premiere. It debuted at No. 32 on the Mediabase chart and reached No. 21 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

Luke Bryan Goes Behind the Scenes of ‘Country On’

Compared to other recent Luke Bryan releases, which include 2021’s “Waves” and “Down to One,” “Country On” casts light on one of country music’s most popular themes which is that of the blue-collar worker. In speaking about the brand new single, Luke Bryan went into detail about the song’s lyrics and what it represents for listeners.

“It’s obviously got a little bit of patriotism in it,” Bryan said during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “It’s got a lot of country pride” and “The hard-working men and women out there, across the United States, I think it speaks to them really well.”

Throughout the lyrics, the country artist explores some of the day-to-day realities of some of the United States’ hardest-working individuals, including farmers, truckers, cowboys, first-responders, and soldiers.

While speaking with the outlet, he also shared his favorite line from the song.

“When I heard, ‘Hey, cowboy, keep slinging that rope / Eating that dirt, wearing that gold / Break a leg, rodeo, but just don’t break no bones,’ I love that lyric. It’s just badass,” he bragged.

Luke Bryan also said that while “Country On” as a single spoke to him, it also fit within the narrative of his upcoming album.

“I kept listening and kept listening,” he explained, “and then as I started thinking about other songs on the album that I’m building…I was like, ‘Man, this thing just settles in so amazing.'”