‘American Idol’ Champ Chayce Beckham Mourns the Tragic Loss of a Close Friend

Just one year ago, American Idol crowned the winner of its season 19 and since then, country singer Chayce Beckham watched his career surge. Making it through all the eliminations and challenges, Beckham celebrated his win with his families and friends. While the future is bright for the 25-year-old, on July 14, the songwriter shared the tragic news that his lifelong friend, Lance, had passed away. At the time, Beckham wrote on Instagram, “No words. Just gunna miss you. Rest in Paradise my brother. I love you.”

Still processing the loss, Chayce Beckham went back on the social media platform the following day to express his emotions about his friend passing away. Sharing a picture of his friends, with Lance hugging Beckham, the caption read, “Lance was a wild, free spirit who made everyone around him feel loved, he loved to live large and experience life as many different ways as he could. We met when I was about 14. When Lance, Nathan and Vince and I all started hanging out, Lance built a recording booth in his walk in closet for me, bought a blue yeti microphone, and a computer to record my raps at the time. He was one of the first people to believe in me.”

Chayce Beckham Talks About Finding Normalcy With Lance

Admitting his upbringing wasn’t the best, Chayce Beckham explained how many found normalcy at Lance’s house. “Lances house was down the block from mine and I spent a lot of my time in high school at his house, we all called his mom Janine ‘Mama Lance’ and Paige was a big sister to all of us boys. We all came from split homes and lances house was one where we would all feel like a normal family. I got a call yesterday from Paige, telling me my buddy had been involved in an accident the night before and didn’t make it home. The hardest part is I never got to say goodbye.”

Sadly, Chayce Beckham ended his post, explaining the shock of the realization of not seeing his friend again. “Thank you for being a brother to me in this life. I never thought at twenty five I’d be writing goodbye instead of sayin see ya later. Our little misfit family lost another member this weekend but we gained another angel to watch over us. I felt your spirit next to me in my truck today. I know I sound crazy, but as I was apologizing for not calling more this year, I could hear your voice saying, “I know Chayce, it’s alright, you know I love you.” I’ve heard you say it so many times before. I love you too, and I will miss you so much. So long my friend, till we meet again on the other side.”

Beckham Family Close By

While dealing with the loss, Beckham’s parents are close to the singer, replying to the post .“When we hung up we started to talk about Lance and remember him from back in the day. Did not recognize his picture but until you told me who he was we were floored!!! We remember him with long hair and a Beanie. Great friend and a true believer in you Chayce!!! We know where he’s at, just an address change to his Fathers house…Our condolences to the Family, Close friends and to you Son.”