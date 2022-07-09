‘American Idol’ Champ Noah Thompson Speaks Out About Rumors He’s Dating HunterGirl

As rumors continue to circulate about him and “American Idol” Season 20 runner-up HunterGirl dating, Noah Thompson is speaking out about the speculation.

According to Good Housekeeping, fans have been making speculation about the “American Idol” contestants after Thompson posted a video of him and HunterGirl on TikTok. “I really don’t know what’s wrong with us…” Thompson captioned the June 11th video.

HunterGirl shared another video of the “American Idol” Season 20 winner walking around in her boots and nearly falling over. In response, fans have been asking where Thompson’s girlfriend, Angel, Dixon, has been. He mentioned Dixon and their son, Walker, throughout his “American Idol” journey.

While some fans keep asking about the status between Thompson and HunterGirl, others (and Thompson) are brushing off the gossip. “Why can’t a guy have a FRIEND without being accused of dating her?!” One fan wrote. “Y’all they’re just having a good time, livin up this experience…”

“I love that you two grew a friendship! My two favorites on the show,” another fan wrote. Thompson responded to that comment by writing “#besties.”

The “American Idol” winner has not confirmed whether or not he and Dixon are still together. However, he has confirmed that he and HunterGirl are just best friends.

Noah Thompson Admitted He Almost Left ‘American Idol’

While speaking to the Herald-Dispatch in May 2022, Noah Thompson admitted he almost ditched “American Idol.”

“I got started in this competition by Arthur – everyone knows the story,” the “American Idol” star explained. “Basically I got thrown into this competition and it wasn’t my choice. Don’t get me wrong – I’m grateful for it now, but throughout it, I hated leaving my family behind.”

Thompson also said that a part of him actually wanted to leave the competition, but he’s glad he didn’t. “I had a lot of family and friends who uplifted me and made sure I didn’t make the wrong decisions. I’m grateful for everyone around me, really.”

Meanwhile, Thompson spoke about how the “American Idol” judges helped boost his confidence throughout the competition. “They all three really care and truly want the best for all of us.”

In regards to his music plans following “American Idol,” Thompson said, “I’m looking forward to getting out and playing shows and meeting people and writing some songs – that’s what I’m working on right now. I’m not saying I’m a good songwriter or anything, but you got to start somewhere.”

Thompson added that he has no plans to try to be a pop-country artist. “I don’t want to be a pop-country artist. That’s not me. That’s why I didn’t wear certain clothes. I still wear my boots, my blue jeans, and my flannel – that’s just me. I want to be a soulful, rock-country-type deal.”