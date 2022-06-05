‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite to Perform at Luke Bryan’s ‘Raised Up Right Tour’ Pre-Concert Party

This season of “American Idol” may have ended, but Luke Bryan’s summer is just starting to heat up. The judge and country music star is gearing up to head on the road for his upcoming Raised Up Right tour. Although he’s trading his title of judge for country star, he’s putting an “Idol” twist on his tour.

The first stop of the tour will hit Charleston, West Virginia. Before the performance, Bryan is kicking things off with a pre-party concert that will feature a fan favorite from the show: Kelsie Dolin. Dolin, who fans fell in love with for her classic country voice, announced the news via her Instagram stories.

“If you haven’t got your tickets to the Luke Bryan concert in Charleston, WV, hurry and get them!!! You might just see a familiar face!!!” the Season 20 contestant wrote alongside a selfie.

The West Virginia native later shared an ad mat for the pre-concert party event. The event will feature Dolin as the headliner and Grayson Wills as the opener. Sponsored by Abe One DJ and 97.5 WQBF, the pre-party will get rolling at 4:30 PM just outside of the Charleston Coliseum Convention Center and end at 7:00 PM when Bryan takes the stage.

During her time on the show, Dolin was a standout contestant. She won us over with knockout performances of Adele’s “When We Were Young,” Kelly Clarkson’s “Piece By Piece,” and Lainey Wilson’s song, “Things A Man Oughta Know.” Although she began her “Idol” journey lacking confidence, the young vocalist came into her own on the show, and Bryan quickly took a liking to her.

Luke Bryan can’t wait to get back to his ‘favorite place’ this summer

Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour begins on June 9 and will hit at least 30 cities, including Charlotte, Atlanta, Knoxville, and New Orleans.

For Bryan, the hustle and bustle of a tour is a nice change from taping “Idol.” According to the “Up” singer, he feels right at home when he’s on the road touring.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan revealed, per Country Now. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

The highly-anticipated tour, backed by Live Nation, features special guests Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. The tour’s name comes from the chorus of Bryan’s current hit single, “Up.” The song acted as the sixth single from Bryan’s No. 1 album, Born Here Live Here Die Here.

Before he embarks on the tour, you can catch him on Monday night in Nashville for Darius Rucker’s one-night show raising funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the Ryman. Tickets start at $50.