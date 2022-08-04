‘American Idol’ Fans Light Up Over Luke Bryan’s Wife’s Cryptic New Post

American Idol fans are oh-so-curious as to whether Luke Bryan and his wife are expanding their family.

Now, we stress that this is all based on an Instagram video that Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted on her page a few days back. Caroline was with Luke’s mom, LeClaire. And they were doing a funny video from “Luke’s show” as the two looked into a phone. They were standing in front of a mirror and it appeared someone else was taping them as they talked. Meanwhile, the American Idol judge was being his country music superstar self on stage as his wife and mother had a big time. You could see various Luke Bryan mementos pinned on the walls and taped to the mirror.

The two bantered about whether Caroline stole LeClaire’s shoes. (The ladies love to entertainment fans with their videos.) Then as Caroline ended the clip, the video showed an image taped to the bottom of the mirror. Watch the video and see if you can spot it. American Idol fans identified it as a sonogram photo. But of who?

So, did you see it? In the last five days, there has been no official announcement, either way. Caroline Bryan has posted once since then. She shared a photo gallery of her niece, Jordan, to celebrate her birthday. Given the sonogram, is it a coincidence that Jordan had a baby boy right before Mother’s Day earlier this year? Luke and Caroline raised his sister’s kids. His sister died in 2007 and his brother-in-law passed away several years later. The Bryans also have two boys who are now 11 and 14.

At least two fans were convinced the sonogram belonged to Jordan. So there’s that detail.

American Idol fans left so many comments with Caroline’s video. One point blank asked: “Are you having a baby?!! And you know which one of you ladies I’m talking to.”

Maybe the couple wants more kids. Luke just turned 46, while Caroline is 41. Bryan leads a busy life. He’s a judge on American Idol. And earlier this summer, he restarted his Raised Up Right Tour. It had been shelved for two years because of Covid.

American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will return for their sixth season together, Auditions for the show started Wednesday. (ABC/Raymond Liu)

But American Idol fans love Luke as a dad. One fan even tagged Luke in her comment to Caroline. “Baby on the way? The sonogram has everyone wondering.”

Meanwhile, American Idol kicked off its audition process, Wednesday, for the season that will air early in 2023. Bryan and fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, along with host Ryan Seacrest, announced last week that all of them would be returning for their sixth season together.