‘American Idol’s HunterGirl Has ‘Coolest Moment Ever’ Singing Duet With Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox: VIDEO

Over the weekend, “American Idol” runner-up HunterGirl took to her Instagram to gush about performing a duet with Rascal Flatts bandmate Gary LeVox.

Ladies and Gentleman, THE LEGEND Gary LeVox,” the “American Idol” star declared in the post. “This was the coolest moment ever!! Justin Danger Nunley with his classic trademark interruption. I will remember this forever. Love y’all!”

The duet with LeVox comes just one day after the “American Idol” runner-up posted epic snapshots from the Nashville Super Speedway performance. Following the event, HunterGirl shared “Had so much fun getting to play yesterday at [Nashville Super Speedway]! Thank y’all for having me! Thank you so much to everyone who came out. I had a blast getting to play with some of my favorite musicians and friends here in Nashville. Love y’all so much!”

Along with both performances this past weekend, that “American Idol” star has been hitting some high-profile stages lately. She appeared at CMA Fest earlier this month. She is also going to lead the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade as Grand Marshal.

HunterGirl Says She’s ‘Too Crazy To Give Up’ Following ‘American Idol’

Just after being named runner-up during season 20 of “American Idol,” HunterGirl opened up to Hollywood Life about losing to Noah Thompson and what plans she has in terms of her music career.

“I’m feeling really good,” the “American Idol” star shared. “This has been a year’s worth of work and learning songs and figuring out music. This has just been the best year of my life.”

HunterGirl then stated that getting to be on that stage is something she’ll remember for the rest of her life. “I think I’m just too crazy to give up on anything. After this, I’m just going to hit it really hard and go after everything I’ve wanted.”

HunterGirl further explained that she definitely wants to go on tour following her “American Idol” appearance. “I want to start playing shows, new music. I’m so excited.”

Meanwhile, HunterGirl spoke to TV Insider about “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan’s support throughout the season. “Getting to have Luke there to cheer me on meant everything. I’ve looked up to him since I was a little girl.”

HunterGirl also said there were moments when you are down, worried, or scared. “I do remember [during Contestant’s Choice week] I was really nervous and scared about getting the songs right. It was just a lot. [For finale week] we were running on no sleep to get everything done. It has been a nerve-wracking experience. It was cool to get to this point because I didn’t think I would make it past the Nashville audition.”