‘American Idol’s HunterGirl to Lead July 4th Parade as Grand Marshal

HunterGirl, America’s newfound country music sweetheart, continues to find success. After getting second place on “American Idol” and performing at her inaugural CMA fest, the budding star has more plans this summer. As it turns out, the Tennessee native has been recruited to lead the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade as Grand Marshal.

The parade kicks off just after midnight on the Fourth in Sevierville, Tennesee, also known as Dolly Parton’s stomping grounds.

It’s been a whirlwind of an experience for Huntergirl during her time on the show and in the following weeks. She recently lit up the stage at the 2022 CMA Fest in Nashville, drawing hundreds of thousands to Music City. She has also opened for several country music stars, including Old Dominion, Sara Evans, Alan Jackson, and Florida Georgia Line.

The “American Idol” runner-up surprised her fans with a performance during the CMA Fest on June 9. Fellow country music singer Jimmie Allen, who served as a mentor on the latest installment of “Idol,” brought the Platinum ticket winner on stage to live out her CMA Fest dreams.

After Allen left the stage after performing several songs, HunterGirl took to the mic with her acoustic guitar alongside Allen’s band to perform her new single, “Red Bird.” After her performance, she wasted no time posting about her dream come true on social media.

Huntergirl lives out her CMA Fest dreams

“​​OH MY GOSH WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! I can’t believe I got to play on the Chevy Riverfront Stage at @cma fest,” HunterGirl wrote.” I am freaking out!! Huge thank you to @jimmieallen for inviting me on stage to sing “Red Bird.” You are the best! I have dreamed of playing CMA Fest for forever. #redbird #cma”

HunterGirl also performed alongside former “Idol” winner Chayce Beckham at the festival. She sang “Can’t Do Without Me” with Season 19 winner. The song is originally a duet by Beckham and Lindsey Ell.

“Huge thank you to @chaycebeckhammusic for letting me get up on stage and sing “Can’t Do Without Me” with him!” HunterGirl shared after they took the stage.” I had so much fun! You are the best. First CMA Fest has been INSANE!!!!”

In addition, HunterGirl joined “American Idol” alum Laci Kaye Booth to perform a song together.

“Love you so much @lacikayebooth ,” the 23-year-old singer said on Instagram.” thank you for letting me get up on stage with you today. You are the sweetest person!” In the post’s comment section, Booth commended the runner-up’s vocals and graciously thanked her for joining her on the Chevy Vibes stage for festival attendees.

“Love YOU so much!” Booth commented.” You are the most precious soul with the most beautiful voice. Thank you for singing with me