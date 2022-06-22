‘American Idol’s HunterGirl Speaks Out About Getting Out of Her ‘Comfort Zone’ on Sadie Robertson’s Podcast

Earlier this week, “American Idol” star HunterGirl sat down with none other than “Duck Dynasty” legend Sadie Robertson to talk about her growing music career.

Sadie Robertson runs the “WHOA That’s Good” podcast, and she interviewed HunterGirl in her latest episode. The “American Idol” star posted a brief snippet of the interview to her Instagram page earlier today. To listen to the full podcast episode, check it out here.

The topic of conversation seemed to be stage fright, and what it’s like for HunterGirl to sing before thousands of people for a living.

“I think if I ever go on a stage where I’m not afraid… it will never be a day that I’m here,” HunterGirl said in the video. “I think fear is just showing you what matters in a way. In some points in your life, you’re like, ‘Okay, if I’m nervous and I’m scared and I’m going out of my comfort zone, this means a lot to me.”

She added, “I want to do a good job. I want to put my best foot forward. And if I have to go through fear [first]… it just feels so empowering afterward. You’re just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I did that. There were so many things in my head that told me that I would never make it through that but I did it anyway.'”

The “American Idol” star concluded her speech with an awesome and inspiring message. “Courage is knowing you’re scared and doing it anyway,” HunterGirl said.

When she posted the video, HunterGirl also included a special message for Sadie Robertson.

“I am so excited to be on the @whoathatsgoodpodcast today!!” the “American Idol” star wrote in her caption. “I have looked up to [Sadie] for a long time, and I loved getting to talk with her on the podcast. Y’all check out the episode on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Thank you so much for having me on Sadie!”

‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Set to Lead 4th of July Parade as Grand Marshal

The good news just keeps coming for “American Idol” star HunterGirl. In addition to talking with Sadie Robertson, HunterGirl also has a chance to lead the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade as Grand Marshal.

The parade kicks off at 12:01 a.m. on July 4, weaving its way through the city for more than a mile. HunterGirl will have a special seat in the parade as Grand Marshal. And if we know her, she’ll be performing somewhere later on in the day.

“Thank you so much to @visitgatlinburg for asking me to be the Grand Marshal for the 47th Annual Gatlinburg Fourth of July Midnight Parade!!” HunterGirl wrote in a recent Instagram post. “I am so excited and honored! I hope everyone can come out and celebrate The Fourth of July with us. Hope to see y’all there!”