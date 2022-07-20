‘American Idol’s’ Jimmie Allen and Grace Kinstler Tease Upcoming Duet

A new collaboration from American Idol alums Jimmie Allen and Grace Kinstler is on the way. Producer Cameron Bedell teased the collaboration on his Instagram. Check out the clip below.

“When you’re sleeping, but Jimmie Allen and Grace Kinstler need you in the studio,” a caption reads as Bedell lies in bed.

Bedell hops out of bed and takes followers on a behind-the-scenes look at how quickly he can get to a studio from his current hotel. The captions continue along his tour.

“This is why I love the Sunset Marquis in LA. Cause in the basement…is the famous Nightbird Studios,” the post reads. He arrives at the studio and is greeted by Allen. He turns to the booth and Kinstler is singing her part. The camera pans back to Allen.

“We’re here,” Allen says.

Jimmie Allen offered a bit more about the collaboration on his own social media.

“‘What You Been Through’. Jimmie x @gracekinstlerofficial Wrote this last night with @cameronbedell @gracekinstlerofficial @dpramz,” the post is captioned.

The tease reveals a real groovy, R&B-infused track. Fans loved what they heard.

“Love this one Jimmie!” replied noted Allen fan Rita Wilson. Kinstler chimed in, too.

“Grateful to work with y’all!!” she replied to Allen.

There’s no word on when we’ll hear the full version, but the tease certainly has us wanting more. Jimmie Allen has collaborated with a lot of folks recently. Chris Young recently talked about his collaboration with the “Down Home” singer.

Jimmie Allen in 2022

There’s also no explanation for how Jimmie Allen finds the time to sneak into an LA studio and churn out surefire hits with the likes of Kinstler. He’s in the middle of a nationwide trek of his own, joining festival bills and state fairs throughout the summer. He’s at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa on Thursday, July 21. Then he’ll be a part of Country Jam 2022 in Eau Claire, Wisc. the next night. He’s at Rock the South in Alabama in August. That lineup features headliners Morgan Wallen and Alabama.

His own aggressive tour schedule finishes on October 14 at WRNS Mumfest in New Bern, N.C. The very next night, he hops on Carrie Underwood’s tour as support and remains for the duration. The ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour hits arenas across the country well into the new year. It’ll be everywhere from Madison Square Garden to Rupp Arena. There’s a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. Check out all of the dates on Jimmie Allen’s schedule and get ticket information at his website.