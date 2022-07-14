‘American Idol’s Leah Marlene Performs for Military Members on Aircraft Carrier: VIDEO

Leah Marlene, the 3rd place finalist from the past season of “American Idol,” is having her own Top Gun moment. Recently, the vocalist performed for the Navy sailors on the USS Hary S. Truman.

In an Instagram post uploaded to her official account on Wednesday, she gave her followers a glimpse of the concert. However, viewers quickly realize she’s not performing alone: Marlene was joined by fellow “Idol” star Trent Harmon. Harmon won the 15th season of the popular singing competition.

Marlene begins the clip by enthusiastically asking Harmon, “Hey Trent, did you see all these beautiful people?” She then pans the camera around to reveal the crowd of sailors in attendance for their concert. “Beautiful sailors,” Harmon says as the audience cheers in excitement.

In the video, she also added a message of gratitude for the men and women of the Navy ship: “Thank you to the USS Harry S. Truman for inviting us into your world for the past few days.”

She continued: “I am absolutely amazed by each and every one of you and honored to have had the opportunity to play music for y’all.”

“Thank you for all that you do for our country and for hosting us so kindly. See you next time,” she concluded the post.

We first learned that Leah Marlene had headed out to play for the U.S. Navy when she posted about it via Instagram. Earlier this month, the “Flowers” singer uploaded a picture of herself before heading to Europe. With her guitar strapped to her backpack and her suitcase in two, a smiling Marlene couldn’t be more excited about her travels. Although she faced some travel hiccups, she finally made it to Europe.

Leah Marlene ‘grateful’ to perform for US Navy

“En route to Europe this morning to play a few shows for the U.S. Navy,” she began the post. “I’m so incredibly grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to see what beautiful people and memories this week has in store! Love you guys!! Have a wonderful week my friends!!!”

Once in Europe, she kept her fans updated with another post. “An incredible first stop at Souda Bay,” the singer-songwriter wrote alongside a string of pics from her stop at the Greek Island of Crete— where a USS Navy base is located.

In the series of snaps, her followers can see Marlene and Harmon posing with U.S. soldiers and sailors as they make various stops for their USO tour.

The concert series comes after the vocalist signed a major management deal. The 21-year-old signed with Madison House as her official management representation in July.

The company also represents former “American Idol” winners Maddie Poppe (Season 16) and Harmon. They also work with Season 16 runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson.

Marlene is also gearing up for her upcoming homecoming concert at Corn Crib in Normal, Illinois. She recently revealed that “Idol” alums Fritz Hager and Poppe would join her for the show on Aug. 27.