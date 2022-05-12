‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Announces New Addition to the Family

Earlier this week, “American Idol” judge and country music superstar Luke Bryan announced a new member of his family.

While speaking to E! News, Luke Bryan revealed that his niece, Jordan Cheshire Eudy, gave birth to her new baby boy named Jonathan. “My niece, Jordan, her little boy came a little early. Jordan went and had a little boy. And so, we kind of gathered our things up and got to South Georgia.”

Luke Bryan then shared that he and his wife, Caroline, have already had the opportunity to meet their new nephew. “He and mama are doing well. So, we got a new baby. We got a new mama in our family. That made Mother’s Day.”

Bryan’s niece also shared a special update about her little one on Instagram. “[My husband] Clint and I are extremely thankful and cannot wait to get [Jonathan] home. We know he was handpicked from Heaven by the sweetest angels.”

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline previously spoke about taking in his nieces Jordan and Kris and nephew Til after the “American Idol’ judge’s sister, Kelly, and her husband Ben Cheshire passed away. The couple also has two children of their own. While speaking to “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts, Carolina stated, “We never thought twice about it. “You know it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this one?’ We just did that.”

The country singer also shared with People in 2017 that everything just kind of happened. “I woke up one day and I’m raising a teen. And it’s a challenge because my main thing with Til is just properly giving the right amount of advice and realizing you’re talking to someone who is becoming an adult.”

Luke Bryan Talked About Having to Monitor Social Media Accounts For His Nephew

Although he was thrilled to have his nephew Til living with him, Luke Bryan said there were a lot of adjustments he had to make for the teenager. He told People, “We’re having to watch grades and watch Instagram and Snapchat and keep him from being on that all day long. It’s interesting because he’ll be a boy one minute and he’ll act like a man next. So you just try to help him make good decisions and study hard and be respectful and try to do your best to raise them right.”

The “American Idol” judge also said that his sons Bo and Tate have learned a few things from Til. “They learn all the dances from him. What is it? The Dab and all that. And the Nae Nae. He teaches them all that. They’re out there in the yard doing that when they score a touchdown.”