‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Celebrates Bus Driver’s Birthday During Concert: WATCH

On Thursday (July 28th), “American Idol” judge and country music superstar Luke Bryan took to the stage of his latest performance to wish his bus driver a special happy birthday.

In a social media post, Luke Bryan celebrated his tour bus driver’s birthday. “This man has been behind the wheel and by my side for many years,” he declared. “Happy birthday Honky Tonk Man. I love ya.”

Luke Bryan also thanked Gilford, New Hampshire the hospitality. “Night 2 was unbelievable,” the country singer stated. The special tribute to Luke Bryan’s bus driver comes just after “American Idol” announced the country singer will be returning for the show’s upcoming 21st season as one of the judges. Although “American Idol” will not be returning until early 2023, auditions for the new season will begin next week.

Along with Bryan, fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry will also return and Ryan Seacrest will continue to keep his hosting duties for the 21st season. This will be the sixth season all three judges have been part of.

Luke Bryan Reveals What He Would Do If He Was An ‘American Idol’ Contestant

While speaking to Taste of Country, Luke Bryan revealed what he would do if he was an “American Idol” contestant. “I’d have just had to go up there and been me,” Bryan declared. “And I think I would’ve done pretty well. I think my voice would have held its own, certainly int he category of boy next door, country kids. I see myself in a lot of these kids.”

Last season’s runner-up for “American Idol” HunterGirl previously spoke about Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie’s support throughout the competition. “I’m always my biggest critic, trying to get better as I go along. It was crazy when they gave me the platinum ticket—I couldn’t believe it. There is pressure that comes with that, but it was overwhelmed by [the judges’] belief in me. My entire life, I wanted someone to see me and know that I wanted to do music. To have that meant a lot. I wanted to make them proud for giving me it in the first place.”

HunterGirl then said that getting to sing with Luke Bryan in the finale was a “full-circle” experience for her. “It was so fun. It marked a year’s worth of work on ‘American Idol.’ To have that moment with him was really cool. Getting to sing ‘Baby Girl’ by Sugarland in front of my parents meant a lot because of how much they supported me. I’m going to remember all these moments for the rest of my life.”