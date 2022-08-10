‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Gives Huge Shout Out to Touring Buddy’s New Music & His ‘Muscles’

Giving credit where it’s due, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan took to his Instagram to give a shout-out to his touring buddy, Dylan Scott, for his new music… And his “muscles.”

“Had this guy on the road with me all last year so I got to hear some of these new songs as he was recording them,” Bryan declared. The “American Idol” star also praised Scott’s voice as being one of the best he’s heard. “Not to mention his muscles are legit too haha,” Bryan joked. He then congratulated Scott on his track “Livin’ My Best Life” being the #1 song in the country.

Responding to Luke Bryan’s praise, Scott declared in the comment section, “Thanks Luke Pooky!! Haha for real though, I’ve learned from you, one of the best that’s ever done it, and I Preciate your friendship!”

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan is currently on his Raised Up Right Tour. Stops include Saratoga Springs, New York; Birmingham, Alabama; Knoxville, Tennessee; Indianapolis, Indiana; and San Antonio, Texas. He will conclude the tour at the end of October.

While chatting with SiriusXM’s The Highway earlier this summer, Luke Bryan shared details about his new “Country On” single. He also discussed the progress he has made on his upcoming (and highly anticipated) album.

“This is the first installment of a project I’m working on,” Luke Bryan said about the “Country On” track. “I mean, I’ve got probably half of the project done. Hopefully, as ‘Country On’ is going up the chat, [I’ll] spend a couple more months writing a lot of music, working hard in the studio, and then go in and cut some more songs and have the ability to put a full album out.”

Although he believes he already has a few songs that could be singles, Luke Bryan stated he wants to focus on releasing the “best music” he can while also having fun doing it. “The rest will take care of itself.”

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan said “Country On” will unite Americans with a message he believes most country fans may embrace. “When you think about it on a t-shirt, and everybody’s saying ‘Country On’ when you’re having a bad day, and you can know you can drink a beer and ‘Country On,’ it feels pretty good,” Bryan explained. “But I love what the song says. I love that it uplifts the hardworking American people out there, and it brings a lot of unity. This song just has feel-good vibes all the way around it, and I’m just honored to have it out.”