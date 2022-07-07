‘American Idol’s Luke Bryan Lighting Up the Charts With New Single ‘Country On’: See the Numbers

It’s good to be Luke Bryan. Recently, the “American Idol” judge and country music megastar dropped a new single, and it’s quickly blowing up the charts.

Although Bryan just released “Country On,” it’s now the most-added song on country radio this week. Per Country Aircheck, 91 country radio stations have added the number to their rotation. In addition, according to country radio insider Chris Owen, Bryan’s track also debuted at No. 32 on the Mediabase chart and hit No. 21 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

On Friday, July 1, Luke Bryan and his team released the song to streaming platforms, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday. Fittingly, the record acts as a letter of appreciation to the hardworking American people.

Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury co-penned the song. Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens also co-produced the tune. In the song, Bryan shouts out farmers, truckers, first responders, and soldiers.

"Hey fireman

Boys and girls in blue

We could sure use a lot more like you

You come runnin' in anytime, anything goes wrong

Country on

Hey soldier, wherever you might bе

Hats off to keepin' us free

All our thoughts and prayers 'til you get back home

Country on"

The “Idol” judge recently spoke about the moment he first heard the “Country On” demo during a recent interview.

“The first time I heard the song, you know, I loved what was being said. I loved who it was being said to,” the country star shared. “I think as I listened more and more to the demo of the song, I just started telling myself, ‘you know, it’s just one of those classic-sounding songs that that sends the message right without being too… it just says it in a real, honest place.'”

Luke Bryan highlights Nashville first responders in new music video

Released just in time for the July 4th weekend, “Country On” is a powerful message he can wholeheartedly stand behind. He opened up about the significance of the song in an interview.

“I think when you hear, ‘hey, hey, U.S.A., we ain’t seen our better days,’ I mean, I love what that says. When you hear all of the segments of human beings that are represented in this song,” he added.

“Country On” also gives his fans a glimpse of what’s time on his next album. According to Bryan, he’s halfway through the album’s production.

Additionally, Luke Bryan began shooting the music video for “Country On” last week. He also revealed that the video will showcase the “hardworking Americans out there every day.”

On July 1, onlookers saw Bryan filming segments of the video on Nashville’s iconic Broadway strip. He was also alongside several men and women of the Nashville police force.

THANK YOU to @lukebryan for including Officer Evan Grace, Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On. The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning. pic.twitter.com/y9B1UbiH0f — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 1, 2022

“THANK YOU to @lukebryan for including Officer Evan Grace, Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, ‘Country On,’ The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning,” the department shared on Twitter.