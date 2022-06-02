‘American Idol’ Champ Noah Thompson Says He’s ‘Not a Pop Country Artist’

Newly crowned “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson is coming out with a strong message regarding his music. According to the Kentucky native, he wants people to know that he’s not a pop-country artist.

During his recent press tour following his “American Idol” win, the country music singer opened up about the experience. Thompson was named the winner of the Season 20 on Sunday, May 22, during the show’s finale.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and playing shows and meeting people and writing some songs,” he said during an interview, adding, “That’s what I’m working on right now. I’m not saying I’m a good songwriter or anything, but you got to start somewhere.”

Although he’s riding high since his recent win, the young father remains realistic about his music journey. “It all takes time,” Noah added. “This all has been a huge learning process for me,” he said.

As far as what fans can expect from Thompson, we have a pretty good idea. Thompson has said before that he’s heavily influenced by gritty country artists such as fellow Kentucky native and an Outsider favorite, Tyler Childers. Thompson even covered one of his songs before he went on “Idol.”

“I’m not trying to be a pop country artist,” he said of his musical styling. “I don’t want to be a pop country artist. That’s not me. That’s why I didn’t wear certain clothes. I still wear my boots, my blue jeans and my flannel–that’s just me. I want to be a soulful, rock-country type deal.”

Thompson’s fearless determination to be himself is just one of many reasons we love him here at Outsider. His authentically American voice, paired with his ferocious drive makes us big fans.

Noah Thompson getting back to normal life in Kentucky

While we anxiously await more music from the up-and-coming star, it looks like we better not hold our breath. Thompson recently told the Herald-Dispatch that he plans to be back in Kentucky with his family for the time being. They’re about to go on a Disney Cruise together, which was part of the prize package for the Top 2 contestants.

According to Thompson’s social media, it’s almost like he’s gone back to everyday life. He’s already back to doing his usual chores, like mowing the lawn on his tractor. “It’s the simple things #cuttinggrass #homesweethome,” he wrote on Instagram.

Noah Thompson has never been shy about expressing his love for the Bluegrass state. As soon as he finished his press tour, he took no time to hop back on a flight home. He later revealed he was nothing short of relieved to be back in Kentucky.

“I am back home, finally,” the 20-year-old said. “This is the best state on earth. There is no place like home, I just love all of Kentucky.”