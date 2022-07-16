‘American Idol’s Noah Thompson Reveals New Music Dropping July 29th

After being crowned 2022’s American Idol in May, country music singer Noah Thompson has already launched a successful career. At just 20 years old, the young star has already released a hit single, with “One Day Tonight” reaching No. 4 on iTunes just a few months ago. Now, after making his debut at CMA Fest alongside former American Idol champ Chayce Beckham, the budding country singer has brand new music dropping later this month.

Taking to Instagram, Noah Thompson revealed that on July 29th, he’ll be releasing what Music Mayhem deemed a “countrified” version of Rihanna’s “Stay.” As per the outlet, Thompson first performed the cover during the Showstopper Round on American Idol. He encouraged fans to pre-save and pre-add the song with his “Link in bio.”

The post, which went live on Friday, saw more than 11,00 likes in less than 24 hours, with American Idol fans sharing their excitement for the new cover in the comments.

Leah Marlene, one of American Idol‘s season 20 Top 3 finalists, wrote in the comments, “Yesssiiirrrreeeeee!!!!”

Meanwhile, one fan claimed, “This is a chart topper better then The original.” Another of Noah Thompson’s followers promised, “I’ll be adding this to my playlist.”

Others, however, were hoping for an original from the American Idol star. While they complimented the snippet of his cover, they wrote, “We love noah but wasn’t a fan of stay was so hop[ing] it would be a country song.”

Overall, American Idol fans’ reactions varied following Thompson’s announcement, however, we’ll have to wait until the 29th to see how the Rihanna cover really performs.

‘American Idol’ Star Leah Marlene Performs On U.S. Aircraft Carrier

Noah Thompson may have taken home the crown for American Idol‘s 20th season, with HunterGirl as runner-up. However, the show’s third-place contestant isn’t doing too shabby in the music industry lately either. Taking to Instagram, 20-year-old songstress Leah Marlene shared her experience performing on the USS Harry S. Truman, one of the United States’ many aircraft carriers. Check out her fun post below.

In her brief video, the young singer asks fellow American Idol alum Trent Harmon, “Did you see all these beautiful people?” before turning the camera to the crowd full of U.S. service members. Erupting into a frenzy of cheers and applause, the fan-favorite American Idol star gushed, “We love you guys!”

Leah Marlene’s fans shared their own love for her in the comments following her performance on the aircraft carrier.

“Glad you are getting out there and doing what you love,” one of the American Idol contestant’s fans wrote. A second commenter boasted, “I was there! Thank you so much for coming out, it was my favorite part of this deployment so far.”

Marlene, who already expressed love and support for the aircraft carrier’s service members in her hashtags, sweetly responded, “I’m so sooo glad. It was such an honor to be there!!”