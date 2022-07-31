‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’

American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks.

As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.

“This song is such a great tribute to one of my musical heroes, George Strait, while also using his song titles in a clever way to tell such a heartbreaking story. I’ve loved it from the moment I first heard it,” McCreery shared. “It is one of my favorite songs that I’ve recorded. And the fans love it in concert as well. You can feel the anticipation in the air as they get ready to sing along on the chorus.”

Damn Strait is the singer’s fasting rising single since he released Love You This Big immediately after winning American Idol in 2011.

Scotty McCreery Earned Props From The King of Country Himself

“He’s the King of Country Music,” McCreery said after the tune first hit the radio. “Hopefully, he enjoys this one if he hears it because I sure love singing it. It’s an ode to him all about (his) classic country heartbreak songs. I’m sure he’s heard tribute songs before. For me, what’s not to love? He’s the King. I sure hope he likes it.”

Luckily for Scotty McCreery, George Strait more than enjoyed the song. When the official video went live, the King of Country took a moment to give him a shoutout on Twitter. And he even shared a link to help the 28-year-old gain more attention.

To film the video, McCreery headed to a spot that holds a special place in George Strait’s heart—Gruene Hall. The New Braunfels, TX, staple frequently hosted Strait and his former band Ace in the Hole as he was trying to make it big in the 1970s.

As the opening shares, Strait spent six years playing gigs in the now-famous bar as he traveled back and forth to Nashville, TN, while trying to land a record deal.

It wasn’t until 1981 that he finally found his big break. And it came at just the right moment. Because after putting in all those years of hard work, the singer was ready to give up if no one agreed to sign him.

“If it doesn’t happen this time, it will be our last try,” Strait said.

That same year, George Strait dropped his debut album Strait Country, which is now platinum certified.