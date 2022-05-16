American Idol: Season 20 Contestant Leah Marlene Falls Down in Disbelief After Making the Finale Three

Following the unveiling of the top three for “American Idol’s” 20th season, Leah Marlene fell down in disbelief after she was named one of the finalists.

As “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest revealed the results of the viewer voting, Leah Marlene fell down. She heard her name and was in absolute shock. Seacrest helped up back on her feet as Fritz Hager and Nicolina were revealed to be the two eliminated. “We love you both so much,” Seacrest told Fritz and Nicolina. “Thank you for an amazing time on the show.”

Along with Leah Marlene, the top 3 “American Idol” season 20 contestants are HunterGirl and Noah Thompson. The latest episode paid tribute to “American Idol” season four winner and country superstar Carrie Underwood. The singer and songwriter was also the mentor of the five finalists. They each performed one of her hit tracks. Marlene also lost her balance when she heard Underwood was mentoring on the epsiode.

Leah Marlene performed Underwood’s “I’ll Stand By You” and Journey’s “Separate Ways.”

Leah Marlene Opens up to Billboard About Her Single ‘Flowers’

During a recent interview with Billboard, Leah Marlene opened up about what inspired her “Flowers” single. “I wrote my song right after Hollywood Week,” Leah Marlene explained. “When we found out we were in the top 24.”

Marlene shared that she was just reflecting on how she made her way to the top 24 of the season. “A year ago, I was in rock-bottom territory and the fact that I was going to be on ‘American Idol’ and was actually moving forward was just insane to me. This song came about in that reflection and it’s an encouragement that no matter how far you may feel, there’s slash a way out.”

Leah Marlene also shared on Instagram more details about the song. “After 2 years of some pretty crippling depression and anxiety, in 2021 I slowly but surely found my way back to myself. A few months ago I wrote a song reflecting on the wild journey that life has taken me on the past few years.”

Leah Marlene’s single is called “Flowers.”

‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Reveals How Every Season Starts to be Authentic for the Contestants

Meanwhile “American Idol” judge Katy Perry also spoke to Billboard about how each season starts to be more authentic for the artists, including Leah Marlene.

“The artists are really trusting us, so you see them coming out in droves like Fritz Hager and Leah Marlene,” Katy Perry declared. “We welcome that, because we are looking 10 years ahead of ‘Idol’. Imagine Frtiz in 10 years playing Coachella and thinking, ‘We’re so grateful for him, but never forget he started on ‘Idol.’”