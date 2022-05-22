‘American Idol’ Season 20 Finale Lineup Revealed: See All the Stars Set to Perform

As Season 20 of “American Idol” comes to a bittersweet end, we can’t wait to see who gets crowned this year’s winner. But, beyond that, we can’t wait to watch the star-studded performances leading up to the reveal.

Recently, the iconic singing competition dropped the lineup for the three-hour finale. Along with this season’s current and former contestants, other A-list celebs will also hit the stage. First up, the show’s judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, will each take the stage for special performances to put a wrap on the season.

This finale lineup is 🔥! Tune in live TONIGHT coast-to-coast at 8e/5p on ABC, and stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/bgCkfLHXLw — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 22, 2022

Perry will later return to the stage for a duet with country music sensation Thomas Rhett. The two worked together on their new track, “Where We Started,” on his recently released album.

Fellow country superstars and “American Idol” vets such as Gabby Barrett and Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood will also perform. Underwood will give audiences a solo performance while Barrett joins former Season 10 contestant Emyrson Flora for a duet.

Deana Carter, Earth, Wind & Fire, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, and Tai Verdes are also set to knock it out of the park during Sunday’s finale. Michael Bublé will also hit the stage with Christian Guardino, a top 7 contestant and fan favorite.

In addition, the top three contestants, Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, and Huntergirl, will also sing. They are set to perform a special segment in honor of Bruce Springsteen.

After Perry saw Marlene sing a cover of her song, “Firework,” when she was nine years old, she surprised the contestant when she told her they would sing a duet of the 2010 hit together on Sunday.

Top 3 ‘American Idol’ Finalists set to perform duets, new singles

Additionally, Bryan told HunterGirl that they would share a duet on a classic country music song. “Being that I don’t have a single to promote, or anything helping my career … you and I are going to perform on the finale, ‘I Told You So’ by Randy Travis.”

Noah Thompson also got a duet of a lifetime. “Our friend reached out and wanted to sing with you,” Perry revealed to Thompson. “Her name is Melissa Etheridge.”

In addition to the duets, the Top 3 contestants will also sing their recently released singles for their two rounds of competition. Since May 13, the singles “Red Bird” by HunterGirl, “Flowers” by Marlene, and “One Day Tonight” by Thompson have been climbing the charts.

The “American Idol” finale has traditionally been a night full of stunning performances and surprises. It is always fun to see the judges perform with the contestants after getting to know them since the season began.

While we don’t know who will take home the title of this season’s “Idol,” it’s still fun to see HunterGirl, Marlene, and Noah well on their way to stardom.