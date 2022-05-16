‘American Idol’ Season Finale: Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and More Set to Perform

On Sunday night, five singers performed for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie in the hopes of being chosen for the American Idol season finale later this week. Knowing only three would advance, the contestants already had a daunting task ahead. And to make the situation a little more stressful, they worked with country music legend Carrie Underwood ahead of their performances.

In the end, Leah Marlene, Huntergirl, and Noah Thompson were the three singers to punch their ticket to the final stage of the competition. The three singers have proven that they’re the best of the best, but the finale will be their most demanding performance yet.

The finalists will have to give their performances everything they’ve got, of course, but they’ll also be performing on the same stage as some of music’s biggest stars. The show’s judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie will all give special performances to commemorate the season finale.

In addition, Katy Perry will sing a duet with country star Thomas Rhett, and the star-studded lineup doesn’t end there. Other performers include American Idol icons Gabby Barrett and Carrie Underwood, Deana Carter, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Tai Verdes, and Earth, Wind, & Fire. Last but not least, Michael Bublé will sing with former contestant Christian Guardino.

If performing in front of millions isn’t enough to jangle the nerves of Marlene, Huntergirl, and Thompson, attempting to outshine Carrie Underwood and Michael Bublé should do the trick.

Two ‘American Idol’ Contestants Test Positive for COVID-19

Last week, two American Idol contestants tested positive for COVID-19. The show must go on, however, and rather than cancel their performances, Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson still appeared on the episode, just not on stage.

Despite having the worst sore throat in his “entire life,” Noah Thompson still belted out a rendition of “Painted Blue” by Sundy Best – from his hotel room. And it’s a good thing he pushed through the discomfort! The performance earned him a spot in the top five, and he’s now prepping for the American Idol finale.

In an interview with People, Noah Thompson explained the unfortunate situation. “This morning, I woke up with probably … I’ve never had such a sore throat my entire life. It was killing me, I was just trying to push through it,” he said. I honestly can’t believe I made it through because it was hurting that bad. I was having such problems with it. I’m just glad it worked out.”

Fritz Hager wasn’t quite so lucky, and couldn’t perform the song he prepared. Instead, American Idol aired his rehearsal footage. Though Hager made it into the top five, he will not appear in the finale later this week.

“I was pretty worried,” Hager told People. “They filmed my rehearsals from before I got my positive result back. And my throat was already getting kind of weird at that point. There’s something about being in that studio with that crowd that really just elevates performances. And I was really, really nervous.”