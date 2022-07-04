‘American Idol’ Star Alex Miller Mourns the Loss of His Grandfather

Alex Miller stole the hearts of American Idol fans everywhere during his run on Season 19. Fans remember the Lancaster, Kentucky native’s dual performance with Luke Bryan during his audition. They sang Merle Haggard’s “Big City” together.

However, Alex recently took to Instagram to share sad news. His grandfather, GB Miller, passed away on Sunday, according to Alex Miller’s page.

Miller captioned the post, writing, “Heaven gained a good one, today we lost my ‘G.’ Granddaddy was not only my best friend, but the inspiration to what led me to sing country music. He started putting me on stage when I was 7 and as G would want, I’m still honoring all my tour dates. RIP GB Miller.”

Throughout Miller’s time in the spotlight, he’s often referenced the influence of his grandfather. Alex Miller attributes his passion for vintage country music to his grandfather.

“I’ll give credit where credit is due, and I’ll give it to my granddad,” Miller told Country Now in 2021. “He is a walking encyclopedia. He knows all that old stuff and loves that old style of music. That is just what I grew up with and it’s what I know, and he introduced me to it.”

In that interview, Alex goes on to talk about how his grandfather taught him about trains after visiting a local rail yard.

“He told me [there are] all kinds, so I went and bought a Hank Williams CD that had a song called ‘Pan American’ on it and I listened to that song and all the others on the CD, and I’ve been singing ever since,” Miller said. “Can’t be any more thankful for my granddad than that.”

Alex Miller’s Grandfather Was a Massive Influence

Alex Miller not only spoke often about his grandfather in interviews; he spent a great deal of time with him. They were spotted often spending time in public, and Alex would frequently share their outings. For instance, just this past March, the American Idol star shared an Instagram post at the Country Music Hall of Fame with his grandfather. In the post, the pair also visit Nashville’s famous Ernest Tubb Record Shop.

“Had a great time today with Grandad! We went to the @officialcmhof and the @ernesttubbrecordshop! G is a huge ET fan so it made his day and mine! Love you lots even though I know you can’t figure out how to get on Instagram and Facebook!” he said, adding two laughing emojis.

The young star’s “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” music video was recorded at GB Miller’s farm. Their family farm is located in Miller’s hometown: Lancaster, Kentucky. The video is a family affair: several of his relatives appear in the video, including his mother and grandfather.