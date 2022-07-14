‘American Idol’ Star Casey Bishop Previews Rockin’ New Song: VIDEO

On Wednesday (July 13th), “American Idol” star Casey Bishop took to her Instagram to share a sneak peek of her upcoming single “Don’t Talk.” The track follows Bishop’s previous hit single “Bad Dream.”

“‘Don’t Talk!’ is COMING SOOOONNNNNN,” the former “American Idol” top 10 finalist declared in the social media post. The singer and songwriter is seen in a video showing off a dress while “Don’t Talk” plays in the background.

The “American Idol” alum previously teamed up with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s daughter, Willow Smith, to create her single “Bad Dream” earlier this year. Bishop said in a recent interview that she was blown away by Smith and her creativity. “She’s incredible. She is so, so talented. It’s mind-blowing, and she’s such a nice human being.”

Bishop also said that “Bad Dream” was her first official single featuring her as a co-writer. She notably didn’t write her other track “Love Me, Leave Me,” which was released while she was competing on “American Idol” in 2021. When speaking about “Bad Dream,” Bishop said the track feels like her kind of rock music vibe. “I love it so much. I really love it. It’s personal to me.”

However, Bishop did not reveal what inspired “Bad Dreams” and preferred to keep it under wraps. “I don’t want to say, specifically, what it’s about. But something happened that led me to struggling with paranoia, basically.”

When Can Fans of ‘American Idol’ Alum Casey Bishop Can Expect An Album

Meanwhile, “American Idol” star Casey Bishop spoke about when her fans can expect her to release an album. She said she still working on the EP with Greatti, who is best known for his work with Blink-182, and Grimes. She noted that fans can expect a little bit of everything when it comes to the album.

“Honestly, there’s a lot of different sounds in there,” Bishop further explained. “None of the songs sound the same at all, I don’t think. They’re all very different.”

“Bad Dreams” was notably released by “American Idol” official record label 19 Recordings and its publishing partner BMG. Bishop spoke about signing with 19 Recordings in November 2021. “It was really great. Because I was like, ‘Ok, now I actually, for sure, 100 percent get to make music and get on a roll.’”

At the end of 2021, Bishop teased about what 2022 will offer in terms of her music. “[2021] was FULL of love, learning, [and] beginnings. Next year is going to be just as great and I’m SOOO excited for you guys to hear the new music. Working on this upcoming project has been so insanely fun.”