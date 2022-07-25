‘American Idol’ Star HunterGirl Announces New Upcoming Shows: See the Dates, Locations

There are still chances to see HunterGirl at intimate spaces before she blows up. The “Red Bird” singer was the runner-up on the most recent season of American Idol that concluded in May. She has a string of dates coming over the next few weeks, including a stop on Broadway in Nashville. Check out the schedule below.

“upcoming shows!! Hope to see y’all there!” she captioned the post.

There’s four dates, and they’re pretty spread out for a quick four-date run. Catch HunterGirl at Nashville’s legendary Whiskey Jam on July 28. The next day, she heads up to the York State Fair in York, Pa. That’s one that Toby Keith, unfortunately, had to cancel due to his recent cancer diagnosis. But she’ll still have good company that day. Tracy Byrd is also on the bill. The weekend in York also features performances by Steve Miller Band, Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan.

She’s at Rock the Dock in Guntersville, Ala. on July 30. There, she’ll perform alongside Andrew Jannakos from season 16 of The Voice. She’ll wrap this run at Boots and Bands in Jackson, Mich. on August 12. She’ll join her American Idol friend Noah Thompson at that one. They may or may not travel to the festival together. They may or may not be dating. Who knows anymore.

HunterGirl has stayed on the road, checking in at fairs and festivals across the South. She hopped on stage with Jimmie Allen and Lainey Wilson at CMA Fest in June. She recently served as the Grand Marshal of Gatlinburg, Tenn.’s Midnight Parade on July 4.

Life Beyond ‘American Idol’ for HunterGirl

Meanwhile, HunterGirl is looking to her career beyond American Idol. In a recent conversation with TV Insider, she began to look toward that future.

“I want to put out new music,” she said. “I want to go out on tour, to sing songs.” She says that she wants “to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported me through this entire year. I want to hear my song on the radio. I would love to play the Opry one day. Doing all these things I’ve dreamed of my entire life.”

The show in Michigan won’t be the first time that HunterGirl has “officially” reunited with her American Idol co-star Noah Thompson. The two stopped by Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Cafe in June. They were joined by producer Jimmy Robbins, who has worked with Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Charles Kelley from Lady A joined in, too. The sky is the limit for HunterGirl and Noah Thompson. Certainly, more national dates are to come.