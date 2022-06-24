Although it didn’t work out for her on “American Idol,” Kenedi Anderson is now teasing new music in a series of snapshots.

In her latest Instagram post, the former “American Idol” hopeful is wearing headphones and standing next to a microphone. In the caption, she just used eye emoji.

Following her departure from “American Idol” this past spring, Kenedi Anderson issued a statement. “For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on ‘American Idol’. This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary. ”

Anderson went on to say that she is grateful for the show, as well as the judges, producers, contestants, and fans that have supported her. “Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

While speaking about Anderson’s departure, “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie spoke about the singer’s decision. “We were heartbroken,” he admitted. He also said that Anderson’s potential was unbelievable.

During her time on the show, the 18-year-old from Virginia performed Lady Gaga’s “Applause” and she earned one of three platinum tickets. The ticket sent her to Hollywood and also past the first round of cuts. USA Today noted that Anderson’s performance attracted more than 5.2 million views on YouTube.

Katy Perry says Anderson’s departure is a “career-defining moment” for those looking to fill the former contestant’s spot. “I mean, look, she was a great one, but I do think that we have such incredible other voices that have now even stepped forward a little bit more.”

Katy Perry Continues to Weigh in on Kenedi Anderson’s Departure From ‘American Idol’

Along with speaking about Kenedi Anderson’s departure from “American Idol,” Katy Perry wishes the young singer good luck. It’s just really another opportunity for one of these incredible contestants, and we wish nothing but the best for her. I say #GBHOJ: God bless her on her journey. Oh, I missed an H. But you know what I’m saying.”

Lionel Richie further explained that the “pressure-cooker” of “American Idol” is too much for some contestants to handle. “Singing is the easy part. If you know what we go through from a pressure point-of-view, most artists can’t take it. It’s just that simple. And it’s not a survivable business, let me say it that way. So when you get under pressure that young in life, I get it.”

“American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went on to add that he sees a lot of potential in Kenedi Anderson. “I think, potentially for her career, her being a part of our family is as good as the route or the way to the top can be. But, if you’re having doubts and anxieties and other things … we’re heartbroken as a show because she was so dynamic and great.”