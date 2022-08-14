‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina Splashes Crowd With Beer on Stage With Hardy: VIDEO

Fans at TidalWave Music Festival got showered in beer last night by Lauren Alaina. The “American Idol” star performed with country singer-songwriter Hardy at the festival.

Alaina was the runner-up on season 10 of “American Idol.” She released her first studio album back in 2011, and released her second in 2017. She performed alongside Hardy at the TidalWave Music Festival last night in Atlantic City.

TidalWave Music Festival is an annual country music festival that takes place on a beach in Atlantic City across three days. The festival features over 30 artists in the scenic area.

Alaina shared the video of her throwing beer out into the audience on her social medias. She wrote: “

Always feel enTIDALed to throw a beer when I sing with my boy, @HardyMusic . Thanks for letting me pop up last night. Alright, @TidalWaveFest, we are coming for you tonight! @BigLoud.”

Fans loved the energy. In her Instagram replies, one fan responded: “TikTok taught me that there’s a World Championship of Puns contest, and now I need you to enter and claim your title.”

Hardy has also been posting a lot of concert content recently. He tweeted out photos onstage with “Rock The MF South.”

Fans were hyped to see him perform. One responded: “Can’t believe I had to make the choice of bailing on going… BUT this weekend is on!”

Two fans quote-tweeted his photos. One said “Amazing night!” & another said “I freakin miss this.”

TidalWave Music Festival Brings in Favorite Country Stars Including Hardy and Lauren Alaina

The official Twitter account for TidalWave Music Festival dropped the lineup in late July. Fans were excited to see which of their favorite stars they would have the opportunity to see.

The account tweeted: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Our schedule is here!”

The lineup included stars such as Chase Rice, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Runaway June, and more with Hardy and Alaina.

Alaina recently announced that she was parting ways with her record company, Mercury Records and UMG Nashville. In a social media announcement, she said that she wanted to “spread her wings.” She joined other popular country music stars such as Chris Lane and Hardy at Big Loud Records.

She did an interview with Billboard about her new label. Alaina said: “I got a label that matches my personality: big, loud, and country.”

It was also announced that she will have new music out by the end of this year. She said: ” I don’t think people remember like how Southern I am. If you go back and watch me on American Idol, I’m like a country girl through and through.”

Alaina definitely proved she is a country girl through and through at TidalWave Fest, a great way to celebrate her new label.