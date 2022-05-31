‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina Tells Moving Story From Her Military Veteran Father for Memorial Day

American Idol alum Lauren Alaina is paying tribute to all of our “fallen brothers and sisters” this Memorial Day with some advice from her father—a former soldier with the US Army.

The season 28 music star sat down today to record a message to her fans on Instagram. In it, she spoke about being raised in a military family. And she highlighted the difference between honoring our living service members versus remembering those who “paid the ultimate sacrifice.’

“Happy Memorial Day,” she wrote alongside a short clip. “Thank you to the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for all of us in the USA. God Bless You and your families. 🇺🇸”

As she shared, her father, J.J Suddeth, was a proud army veteran who always taught his family to have “great appreciation for the men and women who served our country.” So when the U.S. came together to celebrate those service members on national holidays, it was always special for Alaina.

Lauren Alaina Explains the Difference Between Veterans and Memorial Day

However, Suddeth always made it a point to stress the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. The former celebrates all military veterans of the United States Armed Forces who survived to tell their stories. And the federal holiday is observed every November 11th.

The latter is, of course, celebrated today, the last Monday in May. And it honors all those who have lost their lives while fighting in a United States war.

“My dad has always told me that you have to make sure that you understand the difference between memorial day and veterans day cause memorial day honors the people that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and we lost them,” she continued.

“They’re our fallen brothers and sisters,” the singer added. “So I try to make sure that I think about them and their families really take into consideration their sacrifice for us and send them and their families love.”

‘American Idol’s Lauren Alaina Is Joined by Fellow Singer Loretta Lynn in Celebrating our Fallen Heroes

Like American Idol’s Lauren Alaina, hundreds of other actors and singers flooded social media with words on Memorial Day, including country icon Loretta Lynn.

In a touching Instagram post, the Coal Miner’s Daughter artist shared how thankful she is to all those who gave their lives for her freedom as well as the families that had to say goodbye.

“They gave all,” she wrote. “We can never repay them. Thank you for your sacrifice and thank you to all the precious families who gave them up for us. If you lost someone serving us, I’d love to see a picture and a name. Each one is a hero and cannot be forgotten.”