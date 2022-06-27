‘American Idol’ Star Leah Marlene Announces Major Personal Update After ‘Roller Coaster of a Month’

On Saturday (June 25th), former “American Idol” contestant Leah Marlene took to her Instagram to announce a personal update after what she describes as a rollercoaster of a month.

In a social media post, which features snapshots of the “American Idol” star and her pups, Marlene revealed she spent a few weeks in Nashville and was home for a few days. “I wrote some tunes, met some peeps and started to get some pieces organized of this crazy post-Idol puzzle. I’m going to Europe next week (whaaa!?!) and moving to LA the week after that.”

Marlene further revealed that she is planning some upcoming show dates. She also celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend. “What a wild time to be alive. It has been an incredibly bizarre, exciting, frustrating, roller coaster of a month filled with all the growing pains. I know that this chapter is laying the foundation for something so beautiful to come and I am leaning into every moment of it. Thanks for being patient with me as I sort out LYFE.”

Marlene previously spoke about teaming up with fellow “American Idol” alum Fritz Hagen for a tour. “You’ll definitely be hearing from the duo of Leah and Fritz,” Marlene told Hollywood Life. “There’s lots more in the future to come. We’re both just trying to figure out the next steps for us retrospectively right now, but there will be Leah and Fritz content. Lots of it.”

‘American Idol’ Alum Leah Marlene Opens Up About Her Go-To Music Genre

When asked about the particular music genre she’s interested in, Marlene said, “I will never allow myself to be boxed into anything, but I do think the next record that I make is going to have a particular sound to it, and it’s not going to be every sound under the planet.”

Marlene goes on to explain that she loves writing whatever her heart feels like it needs to write. “Whatever sound that be is awesome. It’s going to be a journey to figure out exactly what my next record is going to sound like, but it will all sound like me at the end of the day.”

Meanwhile, Marlene said she wasn’t interested in staying in Illinois and wanted to pursue her music career in either Los Angeles or Nashville. “I’m ready to go do the work. I think I’m going to go to Nashville for a bit until I figure out where I’m actually going to sign a lease and what’s going to make the most sense for me in the long term as far as location. But I’ll definitely be splitting my time pretty equally between the two cities, regardless of where I end up.”