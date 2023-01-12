‘American Idol’: Two Legends From the Competition’s Early Days Announce Major Tour

A couple of American Idol legends, Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, are headed out on a big spring 2023 tour. Both of the former contestants on the show will be playing 16 venues as part of Twenty: The Tour. It celebrates the 20th anniversary of their Idol season together. Both of them have become good friends over the years.

Two dates, according to the New York Post, for the tour will be Patchogue’s Patchogue Theater on April 20 and Red Bank, NJ’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre on April 26.

Reportedly, when Studdard and Aiken were waiting to hear the results from the competition, Studdard said to Aiken, “Look at us. Who would have ever thought it? Two boys from the South that no one would have ever picked to be here, and here we are.” And now, two decades later, they are still here. Studdard also will have three shows of his own during the winter and spring.

Luke Bryan Said Blake Shelton Provided Inspiration For Him To Do ‘American Idol’

In other American Idol news, the show released a Vegas-themed teaser ahead of Season 21. In it, we see judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan arrive with host Ryan Seacrest into Las Vegas. Perry happens to walk by a golden neon sign that reads “Sin City” but it changes into “Sing City.” Richie runs his fingers over a piano. Bryan happens to pop a bottle of champagne. We also see Seacrest rolling a pair of dice. The new season kicks off on Sunday, February 19, on ABC.

Speaking of the show, it appears that Bryan received a dose of inspiration to be a part of American Idol. Would you believe that it came from Blake Shelton? The former coach on The Voice did apparently influence Bryan to get his fanny on the long-running talent show. “Blake was a big reason why I decided to do American Idol,” Bryan said in an interview with Country Countdown USA. “Him stepping down from The Voice, I know he’s ready, he’s ready to move to the next chapter. It’s gotta be a good feeling. I wish him nothing but the best, and I thank him for paving the way for there to be a voice of country music on TV like that.”

Meanwhile, a former judge on Idol is talking about her relationship with Kelly Clarkson. The judge in question? None other than Paula Abdul. These days, Abdul sees Clarkson along the lines of a family member. But the former judge, who is now 60 years old, actually does see Clarkson as a friend or mentee. Abdul cares so much about Clarkson that when the now-talk show host got her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Abdul had to be there.