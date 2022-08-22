‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham Opens Up About His Budding Music Career

It’s been just over a year since Chayce Beckham won Season 19 of American Idol, and he’s already made a name for himself as a Nashville Country singer. But becoming a superstar is still a work in progress. and he’s learning a lot along the way.

Since the show, the 26-year-old has fully immersed in the industry. He’s writing and recording his own original songs. He also recently finished a tour with Jimmie Allen. And he has two more on the horizon.

Soon, Beckham will hit the road with megastar Luke Combs, and then he’ll be headlining his own. While he has experienced the tour life on a few occasions since becoming the American Idol champ, he’s still finding that he’s “a little fish in a big pond working [his] way up.”

Overall, being a musician isn’t anything new to Chayce Beckham. Before we all knew his name, he was playing for bars all over his home state of California. So, he’s used to the stage and the crowds, just on a smaller scale. But becoming a recording artist is a new world for him. As he told Parade in an exclusive interview, the career costs more money than he’d ever imagined. And he’s still adjusting to the “financial side of things.”

“It’s definitely a lot more money than I ever anticipated, how much it would cost to do it and pay everybody. It’s a learning curve as far as going from being an employee your whole life and then you’re in charge of your own enterprise. So, that would be the biggest change for me,” she said. “I’ve been writing songs and singing for a long time but figuring out the business side of things was definitely something I didn’t expect.”

Chayce Beckham is Loving ‘The Whole Process’

But aside from that, Chayce Beckham has been loving his life post Idol. Not only does he get a rush from the stadium sized crowds, but he’ll never cease to appreciate making a job out of his life’s passion. And he’s thankful for all the people who have helped him find his place in music city.

“Getting to tour, play shows, and meet fans is probably for me the funnest thing that I get to do,” he added. “I love writing songs, recording, and the process of getting really excited about music before you release it. The whole thing of putting it together and shooting videos, I love the excitement that builds. And then when you release a song and fans finally get to hear it, it’s a lot of fun. The whole process is really enjoyable for me compared to jobs I’ve had in the past.”