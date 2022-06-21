‘American Idol’ Winner & His Wife Expecting First Baby

Big news, “American Idol” fans! Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child, and it’s a boy!

The “American Idol” winner’s rep confirmed the big news to PEOPLE. “We got a little man on the way,” McCreery shared with the media outlet. He then spoke about his and Gabi’s dream of having children. “We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life.”

However, McCreery noted that he and Gabby have been able to live a lot of life and do some “cool things” together. “So seems like now’s a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

Wife of ‘American Idol’ Alum Scotty McCreery Reveals How She Told Him She Was Pregnant

The “American Idol” alum’s wife also shared with the media outlet that she found out she was pregnant earlier this year. She then revealed the story about how she was going to tell McCreery when he got home from a trip. However, her plans didn’t go the way she expected them to. “Well, his flight got delayed, so that didn’t work out,” she admitted. So, she ended up telling him the next morning at a sports event.

“I’m over there drinking beers, having a good time, and she’s like, ‘I think I’ll just lay low tonight,’” McCreery recalled. “So I was like, ‘Okay,’ I didn’t think anything of it. ”

As they spoke about the baby boy, who is due in November, Scotty McCreery shared how excited he truly is. “I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there. Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

McCreery then spoke about what he’s looking forward to as a dad. “I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great].”

‘American Idol’ Winner Scotty McCreery’s Wife Will Be Using Her Pediatric Nurse Skills to Help With the Baby

Meanwhile, Gabi said she is planning to use her career as a pediatric nurse is going to help when the baby comes. “[My career] definitely has shown me the ropes a little bit. Even just down to changing diapers multiple times in a day, and figuring out how to soothe the baby when they’re upset, for sure has helped.”

While Gabby definitely feels that the career is preparing her, McCreery said, “It’ll be great for me because I’ll be so nervous. If the baby coughs, I’ll be like, ‘Hey, Gabi, is this okay? What’s happening here?’ So, knowing that she has that experience, I think will be huge.”