‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Reveals He Considered Exiting Show: Here’s Why

Once an underdog on “American Idol,” Noah Thompson can now call himself a winner after he came out victorious on the TV show. However, there was a time when he thought about closing the door on his “Idol” journey.

As you’ll recall, the 20-year-old country music singer won “American Idol” Season 20, but he recently admitted he almost walked away. Before his time on the show, the young construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, had no performing experience.

However, his friend Arthur believed in him and signed him up since he knew Thompon didn’t have the confidence to do it himself.

Thompson explained what was going through his head when his friend signed him up. “Basically, I got thrown into this competition and it wasn’t my choice,” he admitted in an interview. “Don’t get me wrong — I’m grateful for it now, but throughout it, I hated leaving my family behind.”

Although he trudged along, he recalled he felt “heartbroken” when he got closer to the Top 24. At the time, he was homesick and couldn’t wait to get back to Kentucky. As he describes, a part of him “just wanted to leave the show.” Yet, he says he’s “very glad” he didn’t leave in retrospect.

He first captured hearts when he auditioned with an impressive rendition of “Giving You Up” By Kameron Marlowe. We watched in awe as Noah Thompson came into his own as a performer. He put his country spin on songs like Rihanna’s “Stay” and “Heartbreak Warfare” by John Mayer.

After watching him shine on stage, it was no surprise when his new single, “One Day Tonight,” soared to the top of the country music charts. However, Thompson still saw himself as a small-town guy and remained humble. He continued to win us over, saying he was more interested in taking care of his one-year-old son, Waker, than winning any titles. He shares his son with his long-time girlfriend, Angel.

Noah Thompson singles out one ‘Idol’ judge for ‘not acting like some big shot’

Noah Thompson also showed his gratitude to the people who helped convince him to stay on the show. According to Thompson, he had a lot of family and friends “who uplifted me and made sure I didn’t make the wrong decision. I’m grateful for everyone around me, really.“

In addition, he also commended the judges for helping him find his confidence. He explained that Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan “really care and truly want the best for all three of us,” referring to himself, second place winner HunterGirl, and third-place finisher Leah Marlene.

However, Thompson also gave a special shoutout to Richie. “He really, really cared. I love Lionel to death,” the young vocalist said of the “Hello” singer. “He really helped me in a lot of ways.”

Thompson says he looks up to Richie for the way he shows his humility. He added that the R&B singer does not act like “some big shot.” He said that “when you talk to him, he just is who he is. I bet that guy hasn’t changed a bit since he became Lionel Richie. I really looked up to that.”