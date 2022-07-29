‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Opens Up About Life Since Show, New Music

Noah Thompson has new music out on Friday. It’s a studio version of his cover of Rihanna’s “Stay,” which he performed during the Showstoppers round of American Idol. He calls the performance a “big turning point” for his trajectory on the show.

“It’s been a wild ride, man,” he tells PopCulture. “At first, after the show ended, I went back home for a minute and took it all in with my family. We just came back to earth for a second, because it’s been a whirlwind of a year. It’s been a wild ride. But I’m just making these trips back and forth to Nashville right now, and I’m getting to experience co-writing, all kinds of cool stuff, man.”

More new music is on the way, and Noah Thompson leans on his family for support as his career grows.

“I think definitely, for me, I feel like I’ve got to be in my own element to write a song,” he says. “When we did the Showstoppers round, I was nervous out of my mind. Oh, God, it was horrible. Idol’s fun, don’t get me wrong, but you also feel judged when you’re performing, you know what I’m saying?”

He is proud of how the new recording turned out. And he’s already dreaming of potential collaborations with country music’s finest. He says it’d be “cool” to record with fellow Idol alum Carrie Underwood or Chris Stapleton. He’s pushing hard for that Stapleton collaboration. He already told WHAS11 that was the goal.

“There’s plenty of people I want to work with,” he said. “I love Chris Stapleton. Oh, he’s awesome. I look up to that man.”

Stapleton isn’t one to shy away from working with younger artists. He recorded “Only Thing That’s Gone” with Morgan Wallen for Dangerous: The Double Album.

What’s Next for Noah Thompson?

Noah Thompson is already making himself at home in Nashville. He joined the legendary Whiskey Jam earlier this week alongside his cast mate HunterGirl. That duo teams up again in Jackson, Mich. for Boots and Bands on August 12. He was also part of CMA Fest in June.

Country music fans will be able to relive the highlights of CMA Fest from the comfort of their living room on August 3. ABC airs a special beginning at 7 p.m. CT that features 30 performances from the annual event. The show is hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King. Noah Thompson’s performance isn’t included in the broadcast, but there’s plenty to love about the lineup. In addition to performances by Bentley and King, fans can catch Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Kelsea Ballerini among others. There’s also a moving collaboration between Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce. The duo shares a version of The Judds’ classic “Why Not Me.”